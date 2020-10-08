Entertainment guide: Oct. 9

NOVA announces 2020-2021 season
NOVA Center for the Performing Arts recently announced its eighth season of theater and music, themed "Engage, Challenge, and Inspire."
According to a press release from the organization, the season was selected by the NOVA’s artistic committee and Dodie Rife, managing producer, who describes the theme as putting words to the vision of the performing arts center to "produce a variety of new and interesting shows, presentations and celebrations throughout the year."
The 2020-2021 season includes nine stage productions, opening with “Songs from the Attic,” written, directed by, and starring Jan Michael Kliewer. Four performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9-10 and 16-17.
"Songs from the Attic" tells the story of a father and daughter who venture into the attic to clean out his mother’s belongings. As they sort through the items, they find objects and discover family history that inspires music, from Abba to Verdi. Throughout the production, the two characters are taken on a journey of self-discovery, understanding and reconciliation.
The cast includes professional opera singers Bethany Smith-Jacobs (soprano) and Jan Michael Kliewer (baritone).
On Dec. 3, Dulais Rhys, NOVA’s composer-in-residence, will lead a streaming live audience in a musical Christmas quiz.
This season’s plays include:
- “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 4-6 and 11-13.
- “The Vote,” honoring Jeannette Rankin and her life’s work, in February.
- “Waiting for Godot” in March 2021.
- “Stinky Cheese Man,” a NOVA Youth production, in April.
Some modified in-person and online fundraisers are also planned. Auction of Arias will take place online at 7 p.m. Nov. 1. Patrons will bid from a menu of musical selections sung by the cast of “The Impresario” and other regional singers.
NOVA also hopes to host For the Love of the Arts in February and Operafest in late April.
Additionally, NOVA will present the following performances:
- “The Impresario,” a one-act opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Nov. 6-8 and 13-15.
- “#Developing Diva,” featuring Michelle Berger with Sandi Rabas on piano performing timeless classics and Broadway and opera music, in January.
- “Pagliacci” an opera by Ruggero Leoncavallo on May 31 and June 1-2 and 7-9, 2021.
NOVA has rescheduled its youth production of the musical “Treasure Island,” for June 18-20 and 25-27, 2021.
Tickets for the upcoming season are available from noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday at the box office located at 2317 Montana Ave. and online at novabillings.org. Ticket bundles are available for $160, and discounts are available to seniors, students and military personnel.
For more information about the event, contact NOVA by calling 406-591-9535 or follow the organization on Facebook.
Prairie Handspinners Guild presenting nuno felting class
Prairie Handspinners Guild will sponsor a nuno felting class with Alena Larson from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. No prior felting experience is required.
Nuno felting is a wet felting technique in which wool or fiber is felted or entangled with and through an open weave fabric like chiffon or silk gauze. The process involves the application of water, heat and friction to the wool or fiber.
The class costs $10 for PHG members and $25 for nonmembers, plus a $5 materials fee which covers all supplies.
For more information or to reserve a spot, call Heather at 406-860-4232. Participants will receive location information upon registration.
This House of Books celebrates 4 years
This House of Books is celebrating its four-year anniversary.
“Although this year has been undeniably tough, we feel incredibly fortunate to have made it to our fourth anniversary, and we are especially grateful to our community for your support and patronage,” said an email from the co-op bookstore. “We would love to throw a party and invite everyone, but to keep everyone healthy, we will settle for offering some online specials throughout the month instead.”
Special sales include 40% off signed hardcover editions of Craig Johnson’s “Land of Wolves,” the latest installment in the Johnson’s popular “Longmire” series.
This House of Books also plans online events including a Zoom event with Elisa Lorello and Sarah Girrell, authors of “Why I Love Singlehood.” In celebration of the publication’s 10th anniversary, the event will include a discussion of the multi-author writing process and a Q&A at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22.
This House of Books will also co-host a virtual event with Annie Lampman, author of “Late October,” along with other indie bookstores in the state later this month.
Specials, reading lists and event information is available online at thishouseofbooks.indielite.org.
Billings Symphony postpones 'Anything Goes'
In response to a recent call from more than 230 Montana health care providers asking the public to do their part in flattening the curve, the BSOC has postponed this Saturday’s concert “Anything Goes: The Music of Cole Porter" at the Babcock Theater. All tickets will be honored for the postponed concert and a new date will be announced soon, according to a news release from BSOC.
The BSOC’s virtual wine tasting event Wine Down at Home remains planned as scheduled. The event will allow the BSOC to continue its virtual activities during the next few weeks.
BSOC will announce program changes to Shubert’s Unfinished next week.
For more information or details about Wine Down at Home, go to billingssymphony.org.
Stillwater Society, Beartooth Plein Air Society works on display in Red Lodge
The Carbon County Arts Guild is hosting two new exhibits. The Stillwater Society is featured in the Main Gallery and the Beartooth Plein Air Society is featured in the North Gallery.
The Stillwater Society Exhibition includes works by artists Mary Blain, Mary Lee Darby, Elliott Eaton, Jackie Inman, Jerry Inman, Nellie Israel, Elizabeth LaRowe, Diana Mysse, Denney NeVille, Dorci Newman-Tremblay, Jacquie Pritting Kittson, Carolyn Thayer and Robert Tompkins.
Originally formed in 1985 as a group of five artists, the Stillwater Society is a group of artists who gather regularly for mutual support and to view one another’s work in progress. All members of the society have exhibited their work widely and several members have won national recognition for their work.
The Beartooth Plein Air Society Exhibition includes works by Linda Franson, Dolly Frerichs, Carol Hartman, David Kewitt, Elizabeth LaRowe, Helen Mackay, Dorci Newman-Tremblay, Janice Polzin, Stephanie Rose, Shirley Shirley and James Vincent.
The Beartooth Plein Air Society was originally known as the Painted Ladies, a small group of local painters who encouraged everyone to try their hand at painting in nature, or en plein air. BPAS founding members Dorci Newman Tremblay and Elizabeth LaRowe changed the summer-long outings into one week of concentrated on-site painting known as the Plein Air Blitz.
The exhibits will be on display through Oct. 29.
For more information, go to carboncountydepotgallery.org.
WYO staging 'Into the Woods'
The Brothers Grimm will hit the WYO Theater stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make this October. "Into the Woods" will be presented in conjunction with the Civic Theatre Guild.
The Tony Award-winning musical from James Lapine and Steven Sondheim takes audiences on a fantastical journey through a magical world.
The show features a talented cast of local performers following storybook characters everyone thought they knew on a quest to fulfill their wishes and dreams. The story unfolds as Baker and his wife wish to have a child, Cinderella wishes to attend the King's Festival, and Jack wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. All wishes are granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them with disastrous results.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Oct. 16-17, 2 p.m. Oct. 18, 7 p.m. Oct 22-24, and 2 p.m. Oct. 25. Theater goers who purchase tickets opening weekend will be invited to attend a pre-show party and costume contest on Art Alley, weather permitting.
Tickets may be purchased at the box office noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, by calling 307-672-9084 or online at wyotheater.com.
Eugene V. Shea National Poetry Contest open through December
The annual WyoPoets 2021 Eugene V. Shea National Poetry Contest is open through the postmark deadline of Dec. 31, 2020. The contest is open to all poets, nationally. First place prize is $100, second place is $50, and third place is $30.
The annual contest is named in honor of Eugene V. Shea of Hanna, Wyoming. Shea was a longtime member and past president of WyoPoets. Shea chaired the national contest for eight years, represented WyoPoets at numerous meetings of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies, and served as a juror for poetry contests in other states. A prolific writer, he wrote more than 1,300 poems and published eight volumes of poetry.
Submissions must be unpublished poems in English, single-spaced with a maximum length of one page, written in 12-point Times New Roman.
Entry fee is $2 per poem entered with a maximum of 20 poems.
WyoPoets is a diverse organization of persons who write poetry for publication or as a hobby, open to all poets nationally.
For guidelines and instructions on how to enter, go to the WyoPoets website at http://www.wyopoets.org/shea-contest.html.
