Entertainment guide: Oct. 9

The Beartooth Plein Air Society was originally known as the Painted Ladies, a small group of local painters who encouraged everyone to try their hand at painting in nature, or en plein air. BPAS founding members Dorci Newman Tremblay and Elizabeth LaRowe changed the summer-long outings into one week of concentrated on-site painting known as the Plein Air Blitz.

The exhibits will be on display through Oct. 29.

For more information, go to carboncountydepotgallery.org.

WYO staging 'Into the Woods'

The Brothers Grimm will hit the WYO Theater stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make this October. "Into the Woods" will be presented in conjunction with the Civic Theatre Guild.

The Tony Award-winning musical from James Lapine and Steven Sondheim takes audiences on a fantastical journey through a magical world.