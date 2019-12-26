Artists sought for annual Rocky Mountain Regional Juried Exhibition
Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery in Red Lodge recently announced an open call for art by any artist living in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.
The annual Rocky Mountain Regional Juried Exhibition, organized by the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery, will be on view March 5-30, 2020.
Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2020. Cash awards and the People’s Choice award will be honored on March 14, 2020, during a reception.
Artists may submit their favorite piece or create a new work for the show. Works will be evaluated on quality of the art, not the artist’s résumé, according to a press release from the gallery.
This year’s juror is artist Laurie Lee whose interest in art began at a young age when her artistic mother fostered her interest into what would become Lee's passion and future career. The subject matter Lee paints usually involves western themes derived from living life in the West.
Lee's work has been featured in many publications including Western Horseman, Art Talk, and Art of the West.
Her work has shown in national art shows including the National Watercolor Society's Art Exhibition in Los Angeles; C.M. Russell Museum Art Auction in Great Falls; the Western Visions Show in Jackson, Wyoming; the Cowgirl Up! Exhibition in Wickenburg, Arizona; and the Buffalo Bill Art Show in Cody, Wyoming. Lee was a signature artist at the 2018 Art in the Beartooths annual fundraiser for the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery. In 2019, Lee received the prestigious Peter Fillerup Award at the Buffalo Bill Art Show.
The prospectus and application for the 2020 Rocky Mountain Regional Juried Exhibition are available online at carboncountydepotgalley.org.