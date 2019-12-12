ABT presents Warren Miller's 'Timeless' at Babcock Theatre
Alberta Bair Theater will present “Timeless,” the 70th film of the Warren Miller franchise at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Babcock Theatre.
Local ski sensation Tim Hedin will emcee the event which includes a raffle of items from area businesses and fresh pours from Uberbrew for ages 21 and older.
“Timeless” explores winter stoke around the globe, including the mountains of British Columbia, the steeps of the Colorado Rockies and the rooftop of the European Alps.
The film features a cast of fresh faces, inspirational locales, plenty of laughs and camaraderie, and blends the new with the old, according to a press release from ABT. Along for the ride are more new athletes than ever before, including female phenom and Jackson Hole’s 2019 Queen of Corbet’s Caite Zeliff, Olympic mogul skier Jaelin Kauf, Baker Boyd, Connery Lundin, Austin Ross, Canadian World Cup ski racer Erin Mielzynski, plus industry veterans.
Tickets to Friday’s event cost $19.
Western Heritage Center plans Playapalooza
The Western Heritage Center hosts its Holiday Playapalooza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Participants can make their own ornaments, play old-fashioned games and nibble festive holiday cookies. The whole family can listen to live music and stories. Santa will make a visit as well.
Admission to Playapalooza is free.
Western Heritage Center is located at 2822 Montana Ave.
BSO&C presenting Celtic Christmas with Jeremy Kittel & friends
Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale invites the community to celebrate the Christmas season with Jeremy Kittel & friends during Celtic Christmas at the Lincoln Center on Saturday, Dec. 21.
Kittel, an award-winning fiddler, violinist and Celtic-influenced composer, makes his second appearance with the Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale, having performed in the 2015 Celtic Christmas. Kittel is fluent in multiple music genres, composes original music that draws from traditional roots, jazz, Celtic, classical, electronic and more, and recently received a Grammy nomination for best arrangement/composition.
He'll celebrate the Holiday season with musical guests including Kittel & Co.’s guitarist Quinn Bachand; Cillian Vallely, uilleann pipes and low whistle player of the renowned Irish band Lúnasa; and Billings’ own Erin Small, with Irish dancer Elizabeth “Zee” Ní Bhraonáin and dancers from Billings’ Claddagh Irish Dance Academy.
Concert Cues, an interactive pre-show discussion, will start at 6:45 p.m. The show will start at 7:30. Ticket prices range from $10 to $52.
Tickets for Celtic Christmas are available online at billingssymphony.org, by calling 252-3610, or in person at 2721 Second Ave. N., Suite 350. On the day of the performance, tickets are available only online or in person at the Lincoln Center, located at 415 N. 30th St., starting at 10 a.m.
Under the Big Sky festival announces 2020 lineup
The debut of the Under the Big Sky music festival last summer drew more than 30,000 fans to a picturesque working ranch near Whitefish.
The lineup was a mix of legends like Dwight Yoakam and breakout artists like Band of Horses and Nathanial Rateliff, with lots of Montana artists over two days on two stages, and a rodeo.
This summer, the lineup is equally mixed with Grammy Award-winning headliners Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and EmmyLou Harris, along with up-and-coming alt-country star Tyler Childers. Also on the bill are Head And The Heart, Brothers Osborne, Colter Wall, Shovels & Rope, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Billy Strings, Jade Bird and others.
New for this year will be a camping option within two miles of the property with shuttle service running to and from the festival site. A bike valet will also be available on-site.