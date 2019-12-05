ZooMontana lighting up holidays with ZooLights
ZooMontana will present ZooLights 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 6-7, 13-14 and 18-24.
Guests may drive through in the warmth of their car, truck, van or bus while enjoying the festive light display and singing along to holiday music on the ZooRadio station sponsored by Billings Kiwanis.
Included with ZooLights on Dec. 6-7, at no extra cost, will be HoliZoodays. Santa Claus will be in the zoo’s main building to visit with kids and pose for free photos by Vande Studios. Kids may also stamp a holiday card or gift bag and decorate a cookie while parents take in some special holiday sales in the Wild Side Gift Shop.
Admission to ZooLights is $10 per car, $15 per van and $20 per bus. Zoo members receive a $2 discount.
Anyone wishing to view ZooLights a little differently may bundle up and enjoy a wagon ride pulled by a team of working draft horses. The rides are approximately 30 minutes and will be offered every night of ZooLights except for Christmas Eve, according to a press release. Wagon rides cost $12.95 for ages 12 and older, $6.95 for children 11 and younger, and are free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations for wagon rides are recommended and may be made at elkriveroutfitters.com.
Community Christmas Tree lighting set
The Billings Jaycees and Billings Parks and Recreation will host the third annual Community Christmas Tree lighting at Community Park at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The celebration will include:
- Presentation by Western Heritage Center
- Music by the Central High School Choir
- Moment of prayer and reflection
- Lighting by Mayor Bill Cole
- Free pictures with Santa
- Free candy canes and hot chocolate
In 1931, the Billings Garden Club planted the Community Tree. Donated by John Willett, superintendent of the water department, the tree was transplanted from Poly Drive to the park. Because of vandalism, the tree went dark for 75 years. In 2007, however, Renee Christiansen with Billings Historic Tours, along with a few others, brought the Christmas tree lighting back briefly, and then the tree had been lit with no celebration. In 2017, the Billings Jaycees and Billings Parks and Recreation collaborated to bring back the historic celebration.
Community Park is located at 820 Division St.
‘A Christmas Carol’ takes the stage at NOVA
NOVA Center for the Performing Arts will present the classic yuletide tradition “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 6-15.
The Dickens tale is a journey from greedy self-absorption to the warmth and hope recognized in every human heart, a poignant reminder that each of us has the power to see what’s best in ourselves and others.
Directed by Gary Treglown, “A Christmas Carol” features a cast of seasoned actors and budding young thespians who bring to life the “bah humbug” of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Spirits of Christmas’ Past, Present and Future, the unconditional love of the Cratchit family, and the cheerful blessing of Tiny Tim with pathos, humor, musical interludes and holiday joy.
Performances will be Dec. 6-8 and 13-15, at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays, according to a press release.
Tickets cost $21 for adults, $16 for seniors and members of the military, and $10 for students.
Jolly Fest features youth musicians and artists
Owners of Cameron Records have found a successful formula in pairing record store sales with live music. TJ Goodwin and Andy Brown, who opened the shop in April complete with a "community stage," aren’t discerning when it comes to music at their shop. From acoustic guitar to open mic nights to death metal and screamo, they’ve hosted a spectrum of talent.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, a group of primarily high-school-aged artists and musicians will Jolly Fest, featuring more than a dozen local bands and artists displaying and selling their wares.
“We knew we wanted to be a hub for the music community — not just for experts but bands that are just staring out,” Goodwin said. “We are seeing bands that are forming and young people coming together that need a place to play. Especially these larger events, it’s such a great community of younger people creating music.”
Music will run from 4 to 10 p.m. and feature Sick Orchid, Goldenrod, Jackson Blue, Cheese Variety, Willy G and the Smack, Shane de Leon, The Stand Ins, Rookie Card, and The Guillotines. Artists include Spencer Gallagher (Chamber of Goo), Preston Pittman (ROT), and Kat Fillingham.
Montana Writers Roundup held during Festival of Trees
Literature enthusiasts can meet regional authors, discover kindred spirits, and catch the holiday spirit during the 2019 Montana Writers Roundup on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Held in conjunction with the Family Tree Center’s Festival of Trees, the Montana Writers Roundup will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at MetraPark’s Expo Center. Admission costs $3.
Authors available for friendly discussions and book signing during the afternoon include:
- Rick Bonogofsky
- Dave Caserio
- Penelope Kaye
- Travis Austin Lee
- Jesse A. Logan
- Joseph McGeshick
- Tahani Nelson
- Phillip K. Parker
- Traute Parrie
- Jean Posusta
- Bernie Quetchenbach
- Sheila Ruble
- N. A. Shandy
- Karen Stevens
- Alan Tucker
- Richard Waltner
As part of the Roundup, a deluxe basket of signed books and gifts will be raffled. Raffle tickets, available at the event, cost $1 each or $5 for six. The drawing will take place around 4 p.m. Participants need not be present to win, according to a press release from MSUB.
The Montana Writers Roundup is organized annually by Sigma Tau Delta, the MSUB branch of the international English honor society, a nonprofit academic organization. Sigma Tau Delta uses its share of the proceeds to support scholarships for English majors.
Festive decor, music by Billings Symphony highlights Holiday Tour of Homes
The Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale will again celebrate the spirit of the holidays with its 15th annual Holiday Tour of Homes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Local families open their beautifully decorated homes for this self-guided tour. The tour features seven festively decorated locations throughout Billings. All stops will feature music provided by the BSO&C and community musicians. Proceeds benefit the BSO&C.
Tickets cost $25. A map of the tour and more information is available online at billingssymphony.org/holiday-tour-of-homes.
35th Annual Road Dogs IRO Christmas Toy Run
Hundreds of bikers, along with flatbed trucks and semis, will bring more than $60,000 worth of toys into Rimrock Mall on Sunday, Dec. 8. The group will depart Billings Fire Department Station 1 at noon en route to the mall. This is the 35th year the Road Dogs will try to bury the Salvation Army Angel Tree in toys.
The community can help the Road Dogs make sure area children receive Christmas presents by attending the Holiday Jam and Auction at the Elks Club, starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. Live music will be provided by Fake News.
Additionally, donors can help make a difference for someone in need this holiday season by visiting one of the Charity Trees located throughout the mall. Donations benefit the Salvation Army Angel Tree program and others in the community, according to a press release from the mall.