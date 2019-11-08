4-H plans annual Family Fun Night
Sponsored by 4-H, Family Fun Night is planned for 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. The public is invited to a night of kid-friendly carnival games, food booths, door prizes and silent auction baskets. Adults may also play bingo.
Admission and raffle tickets cost 50 cents each and can be purchased at the door or in advance from a Yellowstone County 4-H member. Tickets for the booth games cost 25 cents each and can be purchased at Family Fun Night.
For more information contact Roni Baker, Yellowstone County 4-H Extension agent at 256-2828.
MSUB jazz concert to honor Brad Edwards
The Montana State University Billings Jazz Ensemble and Honor Jazz Combo will present their jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Cisel Recital Hall.
The performance, directed by John Roberts, assistant professor of low brass, and Dr. Scott Jeppesen, assistant music professor, will be given in honor of the late Brad Edwards.
The program will include heavy, swinging tunes by the MSU Billings Honor Jazz Combo and Big Band, with jazz pieces by Benny Golson, Chick Corea, Maynard Ferguson, Bob Brookmeyer, Pat Metheny and others, according to a press release.
Admission costs $5 for adults and $3 for students. MSUB students, faculty, and staff may get in free with a valid MSUB ID.
MSU Billings Small Ensembles to host fall concert
The Department of Music at Montana State University Billings will present a Small Ensemble Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. at Cisel Recital Hall.
The Commercial Ensemble will perform original songs in the styles of pop, soul, jazz and indie rock. The Brass Quintet will provide sounds of the Baroque, Romantic, and Post-Romantic eras. The Jazz Combo and Jackets Only will be performing vocal and instrumental jazz pieces.
This concert is free and open to the public, according to a press release.
BST will present "A Christmas Story"
Billings Studio Theatre will present “A Christmas Story,” adapted by Philip Grecian, starting Nov. 29.
“A Christmas Story” is based on the childhood memoirs of humorist Jean Shepherd who delights fans with his deadly accurate sense of a kid’s view of Christmas in the 1940s.
According to a press release, all elements from the beloved movie are in this stage version, including the temperamental exploding furnace, the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin, the school bully, a gaudy lamp, and of course, Ralphie’s dreams of a Daisy Red-Ryder Carbine Action, 200 shot, Range Model BB gun.
Performances of “A Christmas Story” at BST will take place Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1, 5-8 and 12-15.
Admission costs $21 for adults, and $19 for seniors, members of the military and students.