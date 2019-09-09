Tuesday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., Pub Station Ballroom. Tickets for the all-ages show are $25, plus any applicable service fee.
The members of Eve 6 weren’t even legal drinking age when they were presented with their first platinum record. Thus, life came hard and fast at the members of SoCal pop-punk trio, whose meteoric success in the late ‘90s and early millennium ingrained their anthemic radio hits into the fabric of the lives of a whole generation.
Eve 6, which includes vocalist/bassist Max Collins guitarist Jon Siebels and drummer Ben Hilzinger (replacing Tony Fagenson who left the band in Feb. of 2018), formed in Southern California in 1995 while the trio were just teenagers, then inked a deal with RCA Records before they’d finished high school.
The band issued the self-titled Eve 6 in 1998, attaining platinum success with hit singles “Inside Out” and “Leech,” the former capturing the No. 1 spot on the modern rock charts and crossing over successfully to Top 40 radio. More widespread recognition came with gold-selling sophomore effort “Horrorscope” which spawned radio gems “Promise,” “On The Roof Again” and the ubiquitous prom and MTV anthem “Here’s To The Night”.