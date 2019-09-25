Terakedis Fine Art and Jewelry will host an opening reception for its new show benefiting the Montana Audubon Center in Billings. “Space and Species” features work from around the country that explores species, habitat and interaction with humans.
The reception will be open to the public during the upcoming ArtWalk, taking place at the gallery located at 112 N. Broadway from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.
Artists were asked to submit works that included the Audubon’s identified Important Bird Areas and species native to our region. Almost the entire state of Montana is considered a valuable region for all migratory and regional bird species by the National Audubon Society. With diverse eco-systems and an important flyway on migratory bird paths, Montana is a sanctuary for many species.
The show includes some of the top bird artists from around the country including World Champion miniature bird carver Gerald Painter and internationally known bird painters Jhenna Quinn Lewis and Rebecca Latham. The exhibit also includes many talented local artists, according to a news release from Terakedis.
The gallery will also feature the first opening display of historic and secondary artwork in its Montana Room. Works by Edward Borein, Rocky Hawkins, Leonard Reedy, William Matthews, Earl Biss and Kevin Red Star will be available.
At the opening reception, a large group of the gallery’s talented artists will be present to discuss their work. Visiting artists include Echo and Ron Ukrainetz, Loretta Domaszewski, James Poulson, Tyrel Johnson, Shannon Marie Schacht, Kathryn Ashcroft, James K. Vincent and Abraham Quintus.