To celebrate downtown Billings, the Downtown Billings Alliance has launched First Fridays to feature local shops, restaurants, cultural venues, and nightlife hot spots on the first Friday of every month.
Participating businesses host special events, offer refreshments and promotions, and sponsor live entertainment and arts and cultural activities. All events are open to the public, and designated hours are 5 - 8 p.m., though many participating locations are open later.
The following events take place Friday, Sept. 9. Information provided by Downtown Billings Alliance:
Arts, culture, and entertainment
Art House Cinema, 109 N. 30th St., and the Babcock Theater, 2810 Second Ave. N., celebrates First Friday by offering free popcorn with each ticket purchase.
Downtown Billings Alliance, 116 N. 29th St., features free face painting by Wild Style Designs artists from 5 - 7 p.m. and will also have over-sized blocks from Wise Wonders Children's Museum for children to play with.
The Pub Station at 2502 First Ave. N. hosts an all ages event with Collective Elevation and Extrinsic presenting Anonimus Eidentity and Friends, with special guests Macntaj, Slim Huck, and more. DBA cardholders can get $4 pints (except on specialty brews).
Wise Wonders Children's Museum at 110 N. 29th St. will be offering free admission and extended hours during First Friday.
Yellowstone Art Museum at 401 N. 27th St. This Friday the Yellowstone Art Museum will offer free admission to current exhibits, including several new installations: Clyde Butcher's America the Beautiful, North x Northwest, and new highlights from the museum's Permanent Collection.
Food and drinks
Big Dipper Ice Cream at 100 N. Broadway features a variety of house-made ice creams, sorbets, and more. For a family activity, the shop will have sidewalk chalk and beanbag toss. DBA card holders receive one free topping.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2519 Montana Ave. features 10% off your total ticket and free ice cream with DBA card.
Doc Harper's Tavern, 116 N Broadway Ave., features half off an appetizer with DBA member card.
Fieldhouse, 2601 Montana Ave., features seasonal items on the current menu, as well as menu staples like the burger with house baked bun. Patio is open. DBA card holders receive 40% discount on a bottle of wine.
Hooligans Sports Bar at 109 N. Broadway hosts Happy Hour from 5 - 6 p.m. featuring all beer, house wine, & well drinks for $2.50. DBA card holders get 10% off, excluding happy hour specials.
Jake's Downtown at 2701 First Ave. N. is featuring homemade spaghetti and meatballs with domino brownies for dessert.
Last Chance Cider Mill and Pub at 2203 Montana Ave. offers seasonal dinner menu paired with locally crafted ciders and beers. DBA card holders receive 10% off ticket orders.
MoAV Coffee at 2501 Montana Ave. is open until 8 p.m. on Friday. Show your DBA card for 25% off a drink.
Montana Brewing Company at 113 N. Broadway hosts Happy Hour from 5 - 6 p.m. All beer, house wine & wells will be $2.50. The patio is open for the season.
The Monte, 2824 First Ave. N., features drink specials and DJ Cosmic Slop — Billings' only all-vinyl DJ — will be providing music, plus pinball games all night long.
The Sassy Biscuit Co. at 115 N. 29th St. isn't just a breakfast spot. Hop over after work on Friday from 4 - 6 p.m. to take part in Sassy Hour & a berries & cream lovers' dessert bar. Billings Best Balloons will be crafting balloon art outside the restaurant.
Stacked, a Montana Grill at 106 N. Broadway offers two-for-one draft beer after 4 p.m. to DBA card holders or 10% off an individual ticket any time of the day.
TEN at the Northern Hotel, 19 N. Broadway, features live music on the weekends. DBA card holders receive 10% off their meal.
Shopping
Aspinwall at 103 N. 28th St., will host a family fun event, inviting the public to paint a free six-inch Montana wood cutout, an activity for kids and adults alike. DBA card holders receive 20% off one regularly priced item.
The Joy of Living, at 102 N. Broadway, extends shopping hours on Friday. DBA cardholders receive half off a second pair of Joy tag earrings.
Sandstone Gallery at 2913 Second Ave N. is a unique artist co-op gallery that features upwards of 16 member artists offering local watercolor, leather, ceramic, and oil paint art. The gallery will be hosting live art demonstrations during First Friday.
Something Chic, at 2818 Second Ave. N., features extended shopping hours and champagne to sip on while browsing. The shop will be hosting a Family Fun night with colored pencils and fashion sketch coloring pages for all ages.