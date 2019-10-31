To celebrate downtown Billings, the Downtown Billings Alliance is featuring local shops, restaurants, cultural venues, and nightlife hot spots on the first Friday of every month.
During "First Friday," participating shops and businesses host special events, offer refreshments and promotions, and sponsor live entertainment and arts and cultural activities. All events are open to the public, and designated hours are 5-8 p.m., though many participating locations are open later.
The second annual Downtown Billings Restaurant Week, taking place Nov. 4 - 10, kicks off with a food truck lunch on Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Rocky Mountain Bank at the corner of Fourth Avenue North and North 30th.
Food trucks include Eat the V, Rollin Ritos, Taste of Asia, Santanah's, Oktoberfest German Restaurant, and Espresso Brake, and live music will be provided by Mandela Effect.
Additional events taking place Friday, Nov. 1 are listed below. Information provided by Downtown Billings Alliance:
Arts and Entertainment
Art House Cinema, 109 N. 30th St., and the Babcock Theater, 2810 Second Ave. N., celebrates First Friday by offering free popcorn with each ticket purchase.
Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., features the opening of Jane Waggoner Deschner's "Found," opening Friday and including an artist discussion and refreshments. The artwork in ”Found” includes four series incorporating found snapshots, studio portraits and/or holy cards; sculptures made from thrift store doilies; jewelry created from various kinds of street metal and pressed pennies; and several collages.
Peter Yegan Jr. Inc. at 211 N. 30th St., invites strollers to check out the framed art pieces on display in the front windows of the downtown storefront.
The Pub Station at 2502 First Ave. N. hosts Arterial Drive & DASH at the Pub Station Taproom. The 21+/general admission show begins at 8 p.m. Show your DBA card for $4 pints (except on specialty brews).
Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave., showcases new exhibits, including “Hazel Hunkins Hallinan: Billings Suffragist,” which commemorates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, and “You be the Judge” is an entertaining show made entirely of thrift-store art pieces.
Wise Wonders Children's Museum at 110 N. 29th St. will be offering free admission and extended hours during First Friday and is a participating business during the ArtWalk.
Yellowstone Art Museum at 401 N. 27th St. This Friday the Yellowstone Art Museum will offer free admission to current exhibits.
Food and drinks
Big Dipper Ice Cream at 100 N. Broadway features a variety of house-made ice creams, sorbets, and more. DBA card holders receive one free topping.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2519 Montana Ave. features 10% off your total ticket and free ice cream with DBA card. A participating ArtWalk member, the restaurant will feature the vivid works of Kelley Partridge, who will be doing henna designs upon request from 5-8 p.m.
Doc Harper's Tavern, 116 N Broadway Ave., features half off an appetizers with DBA member card.
Hooligans Sports Bar at 109 N. Broadway hosts Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m. featuring all beer, house wine, and well drinks for $2.50. DBA card holders get 10% off, excluding happy hour specials.
Fieldhouse, 2601 Montana Ave., features seasonal items, fresh ingredients, and a farm-to-table menu. DBA card holders receive 40% discount on a bottle of wine.
Jake's Downtown at 2701 First Ave. N. features dinner specials, and for First Friday will feature Prime & Prawns. Ten percent off is offered to any members of the military.
Last Chance Cider Mill and Pub at 2203 Montana Ave. offers seasonal dinner menu paired with locally crafted ciders and beers. DBA card holders receive 10% off ticket orders.
MoAV Coffee at 2501 Montana Ave. is open until 8 p.m. on Friday. Show your DBA card for 25% off a drink.
Montana Brewing Company at 113 N. Broadway hosts Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m. All beer, house wine and wells will be $2.50. The patio is open for the season.
The Monte, 2824 First Ave. N., features drink specials and DJ Cosmic Slop — Billings' only all-vinyl DJ — will be providing music starting at 9 p.m., plus pinball games all night long.
Shopping
Aspinwall at 103 N. 28th St. Aspinwall will be offering extended hours and a 10% Discount on anything in the store or show your DBA card for 20% off one regularly priced item. Shoppers are invited to check out the new fall products and grab a free beer.
The Joy of Living, at 102 N. Broadway, extends shopping hours on Friday at its downtown location, offering a large selection of bags, blankets, jewelry, clothing, and gifts. DBA cardholders receive half off a second pair of Joy tag earrings.
Montague's Jewlers at 2810 Second Ave. N. will have extended hours and select discounts on merchandise, refreshments, and special promotions. DBA cardholders receive 15% discount on goods (excluding loose diamonds).
Something Chic, at 2818 Second Ave. N., is hosting a PATCH & PIN PARTY from 5 - 8 p.m. to help bring a little fun to your wardrobe. Sip some champagne while you customize a denim jacket with patches and pins to represent you, things you love, beliefs, etc. Patches and pins are $10 with the purchase of a denim jacket. If you bring your own denim jacket, patches and pins are $25.