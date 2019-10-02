To celebrate downtown Billings, the Downtown Billings Alliance is featuring local shops, restaurants, cultural venues, and nightlife hot spots on the first Friday of every month.
During "First Friday," participating shops and businesses host special events, offer refreshments and promotions, and sponsor live entertainment and arts and cultural activities. All events are open to the public, and designated hours are 5-8 p.m., though many participating locations are open later.
The following events take place Friday, Oct. 4. Information provided by Downtown Billings Alliance:
Arts and Entertainment
Art House Cinema, 109 N. 30th St., and the Babcock Theater, 2810 Second Ave. N., celebrates First Friday by offering free popcorn with each ticket purchase.
ArtWalk is downtown event every other month with more than 30 locations that include galleries, art studios, businesses, a church, non-profit entities, professional offices, and other locations that value the creative spirit that thrives in downtown Billings. Food and beverages are often served, and live music is offered at many of the locations.
Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., hosts a special ArtWalk exhibit featuring Montana artist Terry Karson’s "Commons Panels" and an exhibition of stumps and glass cubes filled with post consumer packaging waste. Group show artwork will also be on display, featuring regional artists, followed by an after-ArtWalk event at 9 p.m. with Charlie Mulluk, who hosts one the Art of Comedy show.
The Pub Station at 2502 First Ave. N. features Sawyer Brown in the Ballroom on Friday. Show your DBA card for $4 pints (except on specialty brews).
Western Heritage Center, 2822 Montana Ave., opens its newest exhibit, Vietnam Voices, a compilation of firsthand accounts from more than 80 local Vietnam war veterans, as well as photographs and artifacts. The museum is open free of charge during ArtWalk and First Friday.
Wise Wonders Children's Museum at 110 N. 29th St. will be offering free admission and extended hours during First Friday and is a participating business during the ArtWalk.
Yellowstone Art Museum at 401 N. 27th St. This Friday the Yellowstone Art Museum will offer free admission to current exhibits.
Food and drinks
Big Dipper Ice Cream at 100 N. Broadway features a variety of house-made ice creams, sorbets, and more. DBA card holders receive one free topping.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2519 Montana Ave. features 10% off your total ticket and free ice cream with DBA card. A participating ArtWalk member, the restaurant will feature the vivid works of Kelley Partridge, who will be doing henna designs upon request from 5-8 p.m.
Doc Harper's Tavern, 116 N Broadway Ave., features half off an appetizers with DBA member card.
Hooligans Sports Bar at 109 N. Broadway hosts Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m. featuring all beer, house wine, and well drinks for $2.50. DBA card holders get 10% off, excluding happy hour specials.
Fieldhouse, 2601 Montana Ave., features seasonal items, fresh ingredients, and a farm-to-table menu. DBA card holders receive 40% discount on a bottle of wine.
Jake's Downtown at 2701 First Ave. N. features art on display in the ornate, historic lobby of the Grand Hotel, which was known as the "Hotel General Custer" during the 1950s and 60s.
Last Chance Cider Mill and Pub at 2203 Montana Ave. offers seasonal dinner menu paired with locally crafted ciders and beers. DBA card holders receive 10% off ticket orders.
MoAV Coffee at 2501 Montana Ave. is open until 8 p.m. on Friday. Show your DBA card for 25% off a drink.
Montana Brewing Company at 113 N. Broadway hosts Happy Hour from 5-6 p.m. All beer, house wine and wells will be $2.50. The patio is open for the season.
The Monte, 2824 First Ave. N., features drink specials and DJ Cosmic Slop — Billings' only all-vinyl DJ — will be providing music starting at 9 p.m., plus pinball games all night long.
Well Pared, 2710 First Ave. N., features a new autumn menu and will be offering samples and refreshments while showcasing art by watercolor artist Janell DeBray.
Shopping
Aspinwall at 103 N. 28th St. An ArtWalk participant, Aspinwall features photography from Trevan Hiersche and paintings from Sean McCotter, as well as C.M. Russell paintings and merchandise, and free beer from Montana Brewing Co. DBA card holders receive 20% off one regularly priced item.
Barjon's Books, 223 N. 29th St., will host extended hours on Friday and feature Gerald Kindsfather's t-shirt collection from the '60s and '70s during ArtWalk.
Bishops Cut and Color, 108 N. Broadway Ave., will be open late for ArtWalk. Stop in to meet stylists and grab some snacks and drinks. DBA members receive 10% off a haircut.
Global Village, 2720 Third Ave. N., will have extended hours for shoppers looking fair trade items, many created by women in third world countries including clothing, personal care items, coffee, and more. During ArtWalk, an exhibit of welded pieces by Jennifer Tolton, "Steel Garden," will be on display.
This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway, is a participating ArtWalk location. The independent bookstore and tea shop will feature artist Elley Swan during the ArtWalk.
The Joy of Living, at 102 N. Broadway, extends shopping hours on Friday. DBA cardholders receive half off a second pair of Joy tag earrings.
Montague's Jewlers at 2810 Second Ave. N. will have extended hours and select discounts on merchandise. DBA cardholders receive 15% discount on goods (excluding loose diamonds).
Sandstone Gallery at 2913 Second Ave N. is a unique artist co-op gallery that features upwards of 16 member artists offering local watercolor, leather, ceramic, and oil paint art. Friday, join members in celebrating Sandstone Gallery's 19th Birthday and silent art auction. Featured members/artists include Isabel Bonilla, Madelein Bladow, along with special guest Matt Berg.
Something Chic, at 2818 Second Ave. N., features extended shopping hours and offers champagne to shoppers browsing the new fall and winter boots, sweaters, and more.
Toad N Willow, at 118 N. 29th St., features a joint exhibit of watercolors by Jessica Brophy and works by Whitney Urbaniak and also hosts extended shopping hours and up to 70% off select items from the bargain basement.
Toucan Gallery, at 2505 Montana Ave., is participating in Artwalk with an exhibit of handcrafted leather masks for Halloween, while offering a large variety of locally crafted art to explore. DBA cardholders enjoy free premium gift wrapping and 10% off non-consignment jewelry and accessories.