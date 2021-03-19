 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Foreigner to play MetraPark June 30
editor's pick alert top story

Foreigner to play MetraPark June 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Foreigner

Legendary soft-rockers Foreigner perform June 20 in the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. 

Live music returns to MetraPark in Billings with legendary soft-rockers Foreigner playing Wednesday, June 30.

Doors to the First Interstate Arena open at 6:30 p.m., with the show at 7:30. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 26.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Foreigner formed in 1976 in New York City and included original members Mick Jones and ex-King Crimson member Ian McDonald.

The band has had numerous hits including “Hot Blooded,” “Double Vision” and “Juke Box Hero” and has sold more than 80 million records.

Retrospective: Platinum-selling rock artists who performed at the Metra at the peak of their career

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Safety tips for online dating

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Safety tips for online dating

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News