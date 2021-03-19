Foreigner to play MetraPark June 30

A lively debate could be had over exactly which Billings show occurred at Van Halen's true peak: their September 1979 concert with David Lee Roth singing or their October 1986 show with Sammy Hagar. Both shows occurred within less than a year of Multi-Platinum selling albums. The band's "Van Halen II," released in 1979, went on to sell more than five million copies in the U.S., while their first outing with Hagar, 1986's "5150," has sold more than six million copies to date. Neither album reached the same heights as the certified-Diamond "Van Halen" (1978) or "1984" (1984). Ironically, both Roth and Hagar also performed at the Metra during the height of their solo careers. Van Halen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007 with both singers as members, and the band is among the best selling musical groups of all time. Van Halen made one more stop in Billings, in 1992, during their tour in support of the Multi-Platinum-selling "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge" album.