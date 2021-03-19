Foreigner to play MetraPark June 30

Live music returns to MetraPark in Billings with legendary soft-rockers Foreigner playing Wednesday, June 30.

Doors to the First Interstate Arena open at 6:30 p.m., with the show at 7:30. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 26.

Foreigner formed in 1976 in New York City and included original members Mick Jones and ex-King Crimson member Ian McDonald.

The band has had numerous hits including “Hot Blooded,” “Double Vision” and “Juke Box Hero” and has sold more than 80 million records.

