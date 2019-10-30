The Frame Hut & Gallery will host its annual Holiday Open House, featuring works by more than 40 local artists in advance of the holiday season.
An opening reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, with many of the featured artists on hand to discuss their works, which will be on display through Dec. 31 at the shop at 1430 Grand Ave.
The show features a variety of works including hand-crafted jewelry, fused glass, wood turning, fiber arts, metal sculpture, photography, encaustic, watercolors, and original paintings by area artists including Kevin Red Star, Kira Fercho, Harry Koyama, Ryan Brown, Carolyn Thayer and others who participate in the annual open house.
The Frame Hut & Gallery owner Helen Tolliver describes the show as their signature gala of the year.
“We welcome the community to come and share in the festivities while enjoying some of the region’s finest talent. We have a wonderful variety of pieces that have such a broad range appeal and what better than a piece by a Montana artist,” she said in a press release.
Billings’ own Carolyn Thayer was invited to showcase her talents for the open house. Thayer’s inspired Christmas-themed pieces have a touch of whimsy and Old World charm as she is known for her delightful Santa and snowmen paintings. Her works focus on the warmth of the season.
“Remember to pay it forward and help those in need. Conjuring Santa’s face inspires me to help others and do more for them. It’s something we have in us, but we all need reminders,” Thayer said.
A retired art teacher from Senior High, Thayer finds time to continue her passion of teaching by sharing her gift through classes at her home studio as well as a class once a month at The Frame Hut & Gallery.