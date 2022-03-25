From TikTok to NBC: Billings native Jonah Prill is representing Montana on ‘American Song Contest’

On Monday night, Jonah Prill is playing some music. Which is actually a pretty normal night for him. The Billings native has spent years honing his craft, easing himself into the saddle by performing in talent shows and West High choir.

What sets this Monday apart is that Prill will be performing to a packed house in Los Angeles. And he’ll be live on NBC, where millions of people will watch the 24-year-old country singer perform his new song, “Fire It Up.”

Prill is a contestant on “American Song Contest,” a reality singing competition on NBC. It’s a spinoff of "Eurovison Song Contest," which has run annually in Europe since 1956 and helped break ABBA and Céline Dion. Instead of pulling from various countries like its predecessor, “American Song Contest” features musicians from every U.S. state, Washington, D.C., and five territories.

The show is starting with five episodes of live qualifying rounds. One artist, chosen by a jury of industry professionals, moves on immediately. Three more are chosen via fan vote. It’s all set to eventually culminate in two semi-final episodes and one big finale.

Prill is representing Montana, something he didn’t necessarily see coming. “They actually reached out to my management,” Prill said, “and from what I heard they were like ‘Hey, what do we have to do to get Jonah on the show?’” That was in January, when Prill was in Nashville working on music. Now, he’s in L.A., waiting to go live Monday night.

He’ll face some steep competition. The first episode featured a K-Pop star from Oklahoma, a four piece band from Minnesota, and, representing Connecticut, '80s hair icon Michael Bolton. On Prill’s episode, the second qualifier, he’ll be up against Grammy-Award winner Macy Gray, among others.

He understands the challenge. “All these artists are so good,” he said. He admits that he’s “a little bit” nervous, but he stands by the strengths of “Fire It Up.” “I truly believe that’s the song of the summer,” he said. “It’s that perfect middle ground of that, like, roll the windows down kind of cruise, but also one of those songs that literally gets you fired up and you just feel the vibe and the energy. He calls it a “country hit masterpiece.”

“It’s truly a part of me already,” he says of the song, which he co-wrote. “Just being an artist, those songs become you, especially when you get to perform them.”

While the artists are competing on the show, off-stage it’s been pure camaraderie. Prill talked about staying up late in the hotel jamming with the other musicians. “It’s been fun connecting with, you know, just people. And good artists from Oklahoma, and Iowa, and North Dakota. We’re having a good time.”

‘Full circle’

Making music has been a lifelong journey for Prill. One year, he got a guitar for Christmas. He took lessons from Hansen Music’s Chuck Holland. “And then,” his mother Kim Prill remembered, “he kind of started singing.” He took choir at West High, and it progressed from there.

Prill was a self-professed “weird kid” in high school, where he read books about songwriting. He remembers “staying up so late on a school night, skipping homework, just to play [my] thoughts.”

That aptitude may have been in his genes. Prill’s great-grandmother was a professional opera singer. His biggest family influence was his maternal grandfather Dean Evans, who in 1961 released the single “Lottin’ Dottin’,” which, for its day, sounds a lot like the sort of pop/country crossover Prill is trying to do.

“It’s really neat how this kind of comes full circle,” said Kim.

“We think similarly,” said Jonah of his grandfather, citing their shared ability to take country music history and “adding elements of the current times.”

That’s a good description of the music Prill is making now. It has roots in country music, but branches into something else, with huge choruses, big drums, power chords and a powerful backbeat that occasionally strays into hip hop territory.

He cites George Strait as his biggest influence. Strait dragged country music into the future while looking back at its roots with a series of stratospheric hits in the '80s and '90s. “You can’t disregard his music,” Prill said. “It’s so good. It has that staple of what good music is. And that’s what I’m trying to convey. Good music.”

But it’s not just neo-traditionalists like Strait who catch Prill’s ear. He also looks to “the guys in country music right now that aren’t going pop, but are adding those pop elements into their music.”

‘Legitimate cowboy days’

Another thing Prill inherited from his grandfather was a love of Montana. Evans eventually left music and worked on ranches in the Missouri Breaks, before getting a place of his own near Absarokee. His grandfather’s time during the “long, legitimate cowboy days” rubbed off on Prill. He knows his way around cattle, and says the area around Big Timber, where the peaks and prairies meet, are his favorite in Montana, although “latitude and longitude are classified.”

Prill managed to turn music from a hobby to a way of life on TikTok, of all places. He started an account on a whim. “I like to make cool videos, and the occasional funny video,” he said. “And then it started going super well.” He’s currently at over 800K followers on TikTok, with another 140K on Instagram.

Before he performs Monday night, the biggest audience Prill has ever played for was when he sang the national anthem at the Cody Stampede Rodeo in front of around 5,000 people. “You want to talk about nerves,” he remembers of the experience. He’s also played the Pub Station in Billings. His team didn’t promote the Billings show, focusing instead on word of mouth in Prill’s hometown. “It blew our expections out of the water,” he said.

Montana has been good to Prill, and now he wants to be good to Montana. Country music has long been obsessed with the iconography of the west, even though it’s mostly made in the south, largely by southerners. That’s not lost on Prill. “I’m looking to make as much music as I can in Montana,” he said. “I definitely feel like my Montana experiences, and just life in general, influences what I do so heavily.”

He largely records in Nashville, where his “gang of songwriters live.” He’s also recorded in Cody, Wyoming, a lot closer to home.

But he’s a Montanan at heart. “As far as representing Montana,” he said about “America’s Song Contest,” “I could not have pictured or imagined a better thing for me to do. My entire life has revolved around Montana. The land, the animals, it’s a big part of my life. It truly feels like an honor, it’s really a privilege.”

Even when he’s performing in Los Angeles or recording in Nashville, Prill has deep Billings connections. He has two siblings, a younger brother Ethan, who is serving in the Army based in Fort Hood, TX, and a younger sister, Evelyn. In addition to his mother Kim, Jonah’s dad Tony Prill also lives in Billings.

Getting to perform on the show is evidence that his hard work is paying off. “He puts so much of his heart and soul into chasing his dream,” his mother Kim said. “This is just such a reward. And I’m just a super proud mama.”

Prill sees his future as pretty wide open.

“The next step for me is to continue to release music and get on the road,” he said. “There’s a lot of things I feel like I need to do as far as being a musician and a professional before I can take claim of my country music name.”

He’s being humble, something he does a lot of. “American Song Contest” is a huge opportunity, but one he feels ready for.

“Being able to get out there and be able to play that song is really what I’m looking forward to.”

Prill’s episode of “America’s Song Contest” will air on NBC on Monday, March 28 from 7-9 p.m. People will be able to vote at asc.vote.nbc.com, the NBC app, or via TikTok (you can imagine which method Prill might prefer.) There will be a watch party that night at City Vineyard, where advance reservations are highly recommended.

