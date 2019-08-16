Showtimes for movies playing Aug. 16 - 22 at the Babcock Theater, 2810 Second Ave. N., and Art House Cinema and Pub, 109 N. 30th St. are listed below. For all tickets and showtimes, visit www.arthousebillings.com or call 601-1241.
ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD (R) continues at the Babcock. Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film is a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippie Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor...Sharon Tate.
***
SWORD OF TRUST (R) continues Friday at the Art House. When Cynthia & Mary (Jillian Bell & Michaela Watkins) show up to collect Cynthia's inheritance from her deceased grandfather, the only item she's received is an antique sword that was believed by her grandfather to be proof that the South won the Civil War. The two attempt to unload the object to a curmudgeonly pawnshop owner (Marc Maron) & his man-child sidekick Nathaniel (Jon Bass). When Mel and Nathaniel discover there's a black market for the relic, the two pairs reluctantly join forces to sell this rarefied 'prover item' to the highest bidder. The adventure that ensues takes the four of them on a wild journey into the depths of conspiracy theory and Southern disillusionment.
***
MAIDEN (PG) opens Friday at Art House. Maiden is the story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook in charter boats, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World in 1989. Tracy's inspirational dream was opposed on all sides: her male competitors thought an all-women crew would never make it, the chauvinistic yachting press took bets on her failure, and potential sponsors rejected her, fearing they would die at sea and generate bad publicity. But Tracy refused to give up: she remortgaged her home and bought a secondhand boat, putting everything on the line to ensure the team made it to the start line. Although blessed with tremendous self-belief Tracy was also beset by crippling doubts and was only able to make it through with the support of her remarkable crew. With their help she went on to shock the sport world and prove that women are very much the equal of men.
***
A STAR IS BORN (R) from 1976 will be shown Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. This is a staff birthday pick from EllaRae Anderson. Her pick of "A Star Is Born" was prompted by the recent remake, and it got her thinking about the Barbara Streisand/Kris Kris-tofferson version which she felt was worth a revisit. The music is incredible and the film brings back fond memories of her late teens. Plus, that bathtub scene…