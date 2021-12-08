Graphic novel writing class with Mike Petry

Classes will be held upstairs at Wheatgrass Books, 120 North Main Street, Livingston. The class will meet twice a week for the first two weeks, Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m., then once a week for four more weeks, beginning January 31 with the final class on March 7.

Ages 16 and up are invited to participate. Class size will be limited to 10 participants. Each participant will be taught how to develop a storyline, how to transfer a story to a graphic novel format and how to add art to the pages. The end -result will be the start of a graphic novel. There will be an exhibition of the process, the resulting artwork and stories and a reading once the class is over. The cost for the 8-week class is $100. For further information and to sign-up, email Lisa at wheatgrassbooks@gmail.com or stop by the store at 120 North Main Street, Livingston.