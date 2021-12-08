 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Graphic novel writing class with Mike Petry

Graphic novel writing class with Mike Petry

Books

Classes will be held upstairs at Wheatgrass Books, 120 North Main Street, Livingston. The class will meet twice a week for the first two weeks, Mondays and Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m., then once a week for four more weeks, beginning January 31 with the final class on March 7.

Ages 16 and up are invited to participate. Class size will be limited to 10 participants. Each participant will be taught how to develop a storyline, how to transfer a story to a graphic novel format and how to add art to the pages. The end result will be the start of a graphic novel. There will be an exhibition of the process, the resulting artwork and stories and a reading once the class is over. The cost for the 8-week class is $100.

For further information and to sign-up, email Lisa at wheatgrassbooks@gmail.com or stop by the store at 120 North Main Street, Livingston.

Classes will be held upstairs at Wheatgrass Books, 120 N. Main in Livingston. The class will meet twice a week for the first two weeks, Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, then once a week for four more weeks, beginning January 31st with the final class on March 7th.

Ages 16 and up are invited to participate. Class size will be limited to 10 participants. Each participant will be taught how to develop a storyline, how to transfer a story to a graphic novel format and how to add art to the pages. The end -result will be the start of a graphic novel. There will be an exhibition of the process, the resulting artwork and stories and a reading once the class is over. The cost for the 8-week class is $100. For further information and to sign-up, email Lisa at wheatgrassbooks@gmail.com or stop by the store at 120 North Main Street, Livingston.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 6-month-old daughter Lili is a ‘sweet-natured baby’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News