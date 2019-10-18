With The Photoshoplifters, The Love Darts, Friday, Jan. 3, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10, plus any applicable service fee.
In 2014, Trevin Baker, Ty Sutton, and Conner Haman met in the jazz swing group at Castle Rock Middle School. With the end of the school year talent show approaching, the trio hastily prepared a few covers of popular rock songs to perform for their classmates. This was the first time that Billings’ pop-punk/emo staple Gray Joy took the stage, though at the time they went by the name “Silverbow Society.”
You have free articles remaining.
As the summer of 2019 began, the group changed their name from the cumbersome “Silverbow Society” to “Gray Joy,” a more succinct and fitting title to put their music under. Before embarking on their first tour in August, they released the EP “The People We Grew Up With.” This four-track project reflects on the familiar pains of growing up and growing apart from friends and family, blending in elements of emo and post-hardcore previously unheard in the band’s sound.
Now, with exciting plans underway, Gray Joy is kicking off 2020 with their first headlining show at Billings’ favorite venue. They will be joined by their good friends in The Love Darts (Bozeman) and the Photoshoplifters.