Great Rockies Sportshow returns to Billings beginning Jan. 14

The Great Rockies Sportshow returns Jan. 14-16 at the MetraPark Explo Center.

The annual three-day event is the largest presentation of fishing, hunting, boats, RVs, travel and outdoor products in Montana. Not only can visitors buy outdoor-related products they can also book their next vacation to Alaska/Canada/Africa or buy a new boat or RV.

Lots of children and family activities will be included. Highlighting the weekend’s entertainment is Steve Martin’s Working Wildlife featuring “Tag” the Kodiak Bear. Steve will be entertaining audiences daily with the Kodiak bear viewable in between shows.

More fun kids activities include the Kids catch and release Trout Pond, Cabela’s kids archery, and the always popular Gemstone and Fossil Mining.

The first RV and boat sale of the season rolls into MetraPark too as part of the Great Rockies Sportshow. Meet with reps, shop and compare RVs and boats in one place. Ice fishing houses will be featured too.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Great Elk Tour will be at the show featuring several record elk.