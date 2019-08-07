The Yellowstone Bluegrass Association, along with Yellowstone Public Radio, Hansen Music and Kirk's Violins, will present Greg Blake & Real Country in concert at Cisel Hall on Sunday, Aug. 11.
According to the band’s bio, Blake’s repertoire from as far back as he can remember has been straight off the LPs of the classic country vocalists — Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Lefty Frizzell, Webb Pierce, Bill Monroe, and others. He received his first guitar at age 7 and started performing radio hits from the 1950s, '60s and '70s at church socials and county fair talent shows. Though he received classical vocal training in college, Blake continued in the traditions of Appalachian twang, and though he considers himself a bluegrass singer, country is at the foundation of his musical interpretations.
Having traveled and performed with several different musicians, Blake said he has found a stellar group of young musicians that have the same interest in and passion for preserving, promoting and performing such a marriage of musical genres.
While all the band members lend their vocals, Greg Blake leads and plays guitar, Miles Zurawell covers dobro and banjo, Nico Humby is on bass, and Isaac Callender plays the fiddle and mandolin.
Doors to Sunday's concert at Cisel Hall will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission costs $20 at the show.