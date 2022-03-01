Halestorm and Stone Temple Pilots to rock Metra in May

A rocket ship of rock and roll is due to land in Billings. Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Stone Cherry and Mammoth WVH will play the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Wednesday, May 10.

Halestorm is set to headline. Fronted by their charismatic and ubiquitous lead singer, Lzzy Hale, they've played about 2,500 shows as they've established themselves as one of rock's most dependable touring acts.

They'll get support from Stone Temple Pilots, by far the longest tenured group on the bill. Their 1992 debut "Core" turned them into 90's icons. Their most recent record, 2020's "Perdida," is a notable side step, with 10 songs recorded acoustically, a first for the band.

The show will be rounded out by Black Stone Cherry and Mammoth WVH. Kentucky's Black Stone Cherry have brought a southern sensibility to their music over their two decades together. Mammoth WVH is fronted by Wolfgang Van Halen, the son of Eddie Van Halen, and former bassist in Van Halen, his father and uncle's iconic group. On Mammoth WVH's eponymous debut album, he recorded every instrument and sang every note.

Public on-sale for tickets will be Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m., but there's a pre-sale on Thursday, March 3 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. with the password BILLINGS.

