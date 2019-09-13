The Zone 96.3’s Hallowscream is Sunday, Oct. 27, Pub Station Taproom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $22 in advance and $25 at the door, plus any applicable service fee.
Cold’s fifth album and first since 2005 weaves together 12 tales of heroism, heartbreak, and healing. On “Superfiction,” Cold combine vivid, vibrant storytelling with elegant rock. It's a combination that the band has perfected since they burst onto the scene in 1998 with their self-titled debut. Cold preserve the alluring darkness that made them a rock mainstay.
You have free articles remaining.
New songs like "Wicked World" teeter between a primal guitar crunch and airy choral poetry. Meanwhile, "So Long June" builds from a lilting melody into an entrancing hook. On "The Ballad of Nameless," A somber piano gives way to a bombastic beat before breaking into one last vocal exorcism. Cold—Scooter Ward [vocals], Jeremy Marshall [bass], Sam McCandless [drums], and Zac Gilbert [guitar]—have certainly tread similar ground before on hypnotic radio hits such as "Just Got Wicked" and "Stupid Girl," but their latest offering is the next chapter. Due out July 19, 2011 via the Eleven Seven Music, Superfiction is an open book just waiting to be read.