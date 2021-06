The Original Harlem Globetrotters are set for an appearance at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Pre-sale tickets are available after 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30 online at www.metrapark.com/harlem-globetrotters-venue-presale with the password PREVENUE.

Fans can join Globetrotter stars after the game where they will stay for an autograph, photograph and high five session for fans (subject to availability).

All children ages two and older require a ticket.

