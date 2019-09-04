The Harlo Music Project concludes its summer music festival series Saturday in Harlowton with the Texas alt-country singer Red Shahan as headliner.
But, there are several bonuses with the final festival.
One bonus is that the festival coincides with Second Annual Whiskey Bent Roughstock Futurity at the Harlo rodeo grounds. Dummy classes start bucking at 8 a.m. Rider classes start at 4:30 p.m.
The second bonus is that the festival, staged on the historic main street in downtown Harlo, features a rare visit to Eastern Montana from artist Eilen Jewell, who is touring with her newest album “Gypsy.”
Jewell is a genre-blending singer/songwriter who Country Standard Time magazine once described as “Johnny Cash reincarnate.”
“Jewell packs a punch that doesn’t bruise until after the meaning of her work sets into listeners’ bones,” the magazine said.
That punch packing continues with her new album and the song “79 Cents (the Meow Song.”
“Whether she's rich/
Or toiling in a ditch/
No matter the color of her collar/
The heart of your home/
Works her fingers to the bone/
For 79 cents to your dollar”
Sharing the bill with Jewell and Shahan are TheTwo Tracks from Wyoming and The Hellroaring from Billings. Gates open at 3 and there is plenty of food, beer and nearby camping.