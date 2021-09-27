HarvestFest returns to Downtown Billings Oct. 9

Downtown Billings’ 17th annual HarvestFest will be held on the streets under Skypoint on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival is free and takes place the weekend after the Yellowstone Valley Farmers’ Market season comes to a close. HarvestFest celebrates the changing of the seasons with a rich diversity of arts and crafts, mums, pumpkins, face painting, balloon twisting, baked goods, and the final offerings of fresh produce.

The event features live entertainment all day long under Skypoint at Broadway and Second Avenue North. The Montana Brewing Company, long time co-host of the festival, will host their Oktoberfest beer garden on Broadway in front of their restaurant. Their beer garden will include more than 10 seasonal and pumpkin beers, their annual stein holding contest, and corn hole.

The Montana Audubon Center, a newcomer to the festival, is setting up a temporary pop-up-prairie installation. Wise Wonders Science & Discovery Museum will host the Kids Zone, a space where families with younger kids can participate in free kid-friendly activities. Free mini-pumpkins will be available at the Kids Zone while supplies last.

The four-person bungee trampoline from Montana Premier Entertainment returns to the festival this year, jumps will be available for anyone between 30 and 220 pounds.