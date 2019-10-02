“An African in Imperial London: The Indomitable Life of A.B.C. Merriman-Labor” by Danell Jones
Review by AUSTIN GRANT BENNETT
For the Gazette
Selected as a Nonfiction finalist for the 2019 High Plains Book Awards, “An African in Imperial London: The Indomitable Life of A.B.C. Merriman-Labor” by Danell Jones is a well-researched historical biography about A.B.C. Merriman-Labor — an obscure, early 20th century African writer — that reads almost novel-like. Merriman-Labor, 26, leaves Sierra Leon a respected clerk and devoted Christian to pursue literary fame in London. During the next decade-and-a-half, he becomes a barrister and educator, launches several trade ventures, and self-publishes the satire “Britons through Negro Spectacles” to unexpected and sharp African criticism leading to poor book sales. A personal dispute leads to a broader injustice, and Merriman-Labor, a 41-year-old munitions worker who failed within law, business, and literature, dies of tuberculosis.
For a man seeking literary fame, Merriman-Labor left a paper trail sparse and scattered, allowing Jones-the-scholar to give way to Jones-the-writer who skillfully intertwines Merriman-Labor’s story with the story of colonial West Africa and cultural London by drawing context from contemporaries such as James Joyce or W.E.B. DuBois. Through flashback, foreshadow, and rhetorical redundancy, Jones advances the story toward a compelling climax. The rhetorical redundancies usually elucidate an expanded understanding of life within Edwardian London, each time deepening the width, and near fathomless nature of the racial and class divide, one that Merriman-Labor fails too late to fully comprehend as he is blinded by his own literary ambitions and firm belief in the British justice system that ultimately fails him. These are the grounds from which Jones imagines the man’s inner thoughts. Speculation is a gamble — even when the author is intimately acquainted with the subject. Yet here, Jones wins more than she loses, elevating a potential book-of-facts to that of literature.
Merriman-Labor’s failings are obvious. The novice writer will find in him a cautionary tale. The political observer will sadly find parallels to our current geopolitical climate. Yet, for Jones, it may be Merriam-Labor’s spirit we need the most — a spirit Merriam-Labor’s uncle described as “indomitable.”
Austin Grant Bennett teaches writing at MSUB City College in Billings.