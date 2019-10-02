“Buffalo Heartbeats Across the Plains: The Last Great Hunts and Saving the Buffalo” by Francie M. Berg
Review by LESLIE BLAIR
For the Gazette
Author Francie M. Berg chronicles the history of the buffalo in “Buffalo Heartbeats Across the Plains: The Last Great Hunts and Saving the Buffalo” from their arrival from Asia to North America 43,000 to 9,000 years ago to today. Berg, a native of the Old West region of which she writes, was born in the Missouri River Breaks, grew up on a Montana cattle ranch and lives in North Dakota. Her storytelling-style of writing and the multitude of color photos and illustrations, including those of C.M. Russell, make this enjoyable to read and visualize. It’s a worthy book for lovers of or non-professed lovers of buffalo!
Berg brings to life the legend and mystique of these huge beasts through the intrinsic ties to the Native Americans who depended on the buffalo for life, literally and spiritually. “Lived in buffalo hide tepees, slept under soft buffalo robes, ran through tough cactus in hide moccasins and delighted in buffalo meat,” illustrate the dependency of the Native tribes. Oral history serves as Berg’s basis for the legends of the buffalo hunts of the early 1800’s. She narrates the many times the buffalo of North America came close to extinction and the random acts of bringing herds back into existence by families, especially women, who were dedicated to latching bison calves to a nursing cow (as in female cattle) and building a small herd.
A group of visiting Mexican dignitaries from Juarez to Pierre, South Dakota, observed the buffalo to be lazy and lethargic. Contrasting these animals with their own flashy fighting bulls, they challenged the locals to a bullfight in Mexico. This is movie material, dramatic and amazing. I cannot tell you the outcome.
There is so much in this book, it could literally be a couple of books of history and legend. This was a labor of love by the author and the many contributors. A historic masterpiece.
Leslie Blair is a retired marketing professional who enjoys reading and supporting the High Plains Book Awards competition.