“Prison Paws: Max’s Story” by Donna Cochran
Max has a story to tell, and author Donna Cochran lets him tell it in his own words in “Prison Paws: Max’s Story,” a finalist for the High Plains Book Awards Children’s Book category.
Max’s life is full of troubles from the day he and his brother, Wolfgang, are born. Abandoned by their mother, the two puppies spend days scrounging for food and looking for a place to stay warm. One afternoon they find themselves caught in a trap. Unfortunately, the man who frees them is mean and abusive. Another man, Joe, rescues the puppies, and Max hopes this will lead to a forever home.
As kind as Joe is though, he can’t keep the brothers. Eventually, Max and Wolfgang end up at the Prison Paws Program at the Montana Women’s Prison. Here, women prisoners train them how to do all the things dogs need to know: sit, stay, come, wait. And best of all, they are treated with kindness.
Eventually, all good things come to an end, at least that’s how Max sees it when dogs simply disappear. When his brother leaves and doesn’t come back, Max gets worried. However, later that day, he walks through a big door and discovers a life he has never known.
“Prison Paws: Max’s Story” tells the wonderful tale about the author’s experience with Montana Women’s Prison program, Prison Paws. While turning the pages, children who have struggled with abandonment or abuse will be able to relate to the emotions swirling in Max as he learns to trust again. Robert Rath’s outstanding illustrations bring Max to life, along with his escapades on the journey to his forever home. A special treat at the end includes a photo of the author and the “real” Max as well as the Prison Paws program and contact information.
An award-winning author, Penelope Kaye is the author of “Making Crooked Places Straight,” available now in bookstores and online.