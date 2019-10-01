“West to Montana” by Christine Wortman-Engren
In her saga “West to Montana” Christine Wortman-Engren offers a bittersweet tribute to her ancestors who made their way over the course of two centuries to homestead land south of the Bear Paw Mountains where she grew up. A finalist selection for the High Plains Book Award in Creative Nonfiction, “West to Montana” blends the known history of European settlers in America and particularly Montana homesteaders with sharply imagined fictional narratives of their domestic lives.
A former English teacher at C.M. Russell High School in Great Falls who now spends her summers at Seeley Lake, Wortman-Engren delivers no romanticized western fact or fiction. Instead, she balances a respect for her ancestors, grandparents and parents against the very real, stark hardship of settlement and homesteading. In her words, “Women grew old before their time. Men died too young. Children learned quickly that childhood was all too brief or a myth. The incalculable price tag of free land would be paid indefinitely.”
Family life both thrived and faltered between love and the tensions of authority and gender. Lost in the families’ struggles to eke a living from a land of sage and gumbo, the author reminds us, was the Native American wisdom that “the land is not ours to own.” Few enough of the Montana homesteaders succeeded; even fewer of their descendants remain.
“West to Montana” is deeply researched from family papers, public records and historical scholarship, though the minimized documentation only suggests the extent of that research. Still, regional history buffs will find much of interest, while fans of fiction and creative nonfiction who appreciate a detailed narrative will relish the imagined, often moving scenes portraying day-to-day life on Montana homesteads.
William Kamowski is Professor Emeritus of English at MSU Billings.