“Women Who Dig: Farming, Feminism, and the Fight to Feed the World” by Trina Moyles
A finalist in the High Plains Book Awards First Book category, Trina Moyles’ “Women Who Dig: Farming Feminism, and the Fight to Feed the World” hits all the feels in this tribute to the strength, bravery, and agricultural hardships of women all around the world. Warm and welcoming, she brings you into the homes of women who share their stories. It’s personal, heart wrenching, insightful and humorous all at the same time.
You’ll read about women from dozens of rural and urban communities around the world, from Guatemala, Nicaragua, and the United States, to Canada, Cuba, Uganda, India and even a refugee camp where approximately twenty thousand female farmers have been displaced. It’s about women working together in support of each other, compañeras, “comrades”–“Women speaking out against machismo and the way it tied women to exaggerated highs and lows of health indicators.”
“What does it mean to be a farmer?” Moyles asks these women, and they respond in different languages but always with the same underlying message of solidarity and hope. It’s deeply moving, human, and at times, you feel like you want to reach in and just give them a hug.
Moyles has a way of bringing these personal stories to life. She incorporates historical events, agricultural insight and women’s rights in a warm, delicious collection of women overcoming their greatest challenges and providing for their families.
“Women Who Dig” is a tremendous and moving read for anyone interested in farming, feminism, and the fight to feed the world. Women…“We’re organized.”
Michelle Williams is the executive director of the Billings Depot and an avid reader with over 900 books in her personal library.