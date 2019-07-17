"Awâsis and the World-Famous Bannock"
By Dallas Hunt, illustrated by Amanda Strong (HighWater Press)
How do we honor kids’ understanding that there is more than one way to comprehend the world? Teaching them two languages helps. Although immigrant-dominated, America for decades was among the most monolingual of nations. To protect our peoples’ diversity, 2019 is the UN International Year of Indigenous Languages.
For example, to honor one language used at home near Billings, in the ‘80s the Crow Agency Bilingual Program, and now the Crow Language Conservancy, create children’s immersion books of tales entirely in Crow. Many Montana tribes publish stories in their own languages. Authors of mainstream publishers, not so bold, may sprinkle a few catchwords into token art and call the result ethnic.
But a good author offers a unique worldview for all audiences. Dallas Hunt, a Cree language educator, shares humor and charm in his read-aloud/young readers’ picture book “Awâsis and the World-Famous Bannock.” Themes of gratefulness and respect pervade the talk between Awâsis (“child” in Cree) and her animal helpers, who give her the ingredients to recreate her kôhkum’s (grandma’s) bannock bread, which she had not protected as she played.
Unsure readers, whether kid or adult, may hate unfamiliar pronunication. This story will cure them, as words like tohtosapopimehkan (Cree for margarine) are on each page. E.B. White himself argues that children deserve to relish tough new words.
As the story builds, simple, strong pictures from the stop-motion animation work of illustrator Amanda Strong (Michif) aid children’s appreciation of variation amid repetition. The telling uses a gender-neutral pronoun to emphasize a cultural role of Ôhô, the owl.
Hunt includes his kôhkum’s bannock recipe and a pronunciation guide. “Awâsis and the World-Famous Bannock” is a finalist in the Indigenous Writer category of the 2019 High Plains Book Awards.
Jon Kohn taught in Crow Agency and Billings.