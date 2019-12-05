Calls to "shop local" ring loud at the end of the year, and the arts community is ready to answer. On Friday, the annual Holiday ArtWalk and Christmas Stroll will feature a blast of products by local artists and vendors, kicking off a series of holiday shopping opportunities.
More than 30 local businesses and galleries in downtown participate in ArtWalk, which turned 25 this year. In conjunction with the arts festival, the annual Christmas Stroll adds additional merriment in the downtown core. Both events are free and run from 5 - 9 p.m.
This year's stroll is expansive, ranging from Division Street — where the annual community tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. — to downtown, where Santa will be making an appearance at the Northern Hotel. Several "pop-up" markets will be offering goods, including a "Youth Entrepreneur Market" at 201 N. Broadway, featuring works from Billings Senior and Skyview students, a "Be Inspired" market at Well Pared on First Avenue North, and a pop-up mercantile at 2821 Second Ave. N. featuring local and handmade goods.
Small works
During ArtWalk, many galleries select themes for the season. Toucan, on Montana Avenue, and Terakedis Fine Art and Jewlery on North Broadway, have events focused on small works of art.
"Traditionally, most galleries go with small works during the holiday," said Zach Terakedis, whose gallery features works from artists around the country, as well as an extensive selection of his father's bronze sculptures. The smaller the work, the lesser the price point, generally speaking.
This is Terakedis' second small works show, which he's named 12Squared and includes more than 200 works of commissioned art that are 12-inches by 12-inches. Each person who comes to the gallery during ArtWalk is encouraged to vote for their favorite piece. Last year, 1,326 votes were cast, and Helena-based artist Charlie Shipley, who now lives in Colorado, was the winner. Muralist and local painter Elley Swan was runner-up.
"A lot of times at the ArtWalk, people will mill around the food and socialize, but you could tell people had a job and they really did engage with the artwork," Terakedis said. This year, he estimates that 90 percent of the works on display are from Montana residents.
For the holiday season, a "20x20” exhibition is on display at Toucan, featuring works by area artists that are 20 inches wide by 20 inches high, concocted to usher in 2020. The exhibit will be on view through Jan. 17 and works are available for purchase.
Stapleton Gallery, located above Big Dipper on North Broadway, also features smaller works for the holidays. The gallery will reopen its "Move the Needle" exhibit, featuring limited editions of vinyl records, hand-painted jewelry, and clothing in celebration of a 10-song album that paired artists and musicians together to create new work.
All the pretty things
It's a busy time of year for jewelry makers, including Allison Martin, a Billings jeweler who has been selling her work at ArtWalk for the past several seasons. Martin started out selling Montana shaped pendants. "They were something that was in high demand and sold well, which allowed me to expand the other things that I make and are a little more creative for me," she said.
Martin relies heavily on ArtWalk and other seasonal opportunities to sell her work. "It's hard for an artist to have inventory that sits around for a while, especially when you're dealing with fluctuating silver prices and running a small business where every dollar goes back into the business," she said.
During Friday's ArtWalk, Martin will have her wares on display at McCormick Cafe alongside Justin Dowler's brightly colored abstract paintings.
Morena Garcia, a Montana silversmith who relocated her business, Fly Free, from Bozeman to Billings earlier this year, is trying a different approach to selling her products, and will host a pop-up event on Dec. 11 at Something Chic 2818 Second Ave. N., starting at 5:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Garcia's work incorporates Montana river stones and agates, as well as precious stones from far flung areas of the world. Though summer is her busiest time for sales, December is a peak time for production, and Garcia is just emerging from her "elf sweatshop," she described.
"It's almost like a meditation," Garcia said. "At this hour, you have to light up the fire." In her workshop, she creates literal fire, lighting candles and firing up her torch. "Even if I'm a little slower to start working, it's the working that helps me get through the season."
Artists in residence
Joshua Paulsen, who's honed his distinctive pen and ink drawings on bar napkins and just about any other surface he can get his hands on, is hosting an art show at Kirks' Grocery during ArtWalk to help fund his upcoming residency at Chateau d'Orquevaux in France.
Paulsen is the second artist to be accepted into residency at the sprawling estate in the French countryside, located about three hours from Paris. In 2018, painter and collagist Michelle Dyk attended a residency there.
“The environment was just so conducive to creativity,” she said in a previous interview. “The surrounding nature and architecture was so lush and beautiful that you couldn’t help being motivated to create.”
On Dec. 6, Paulsen's show “Body Voids” will feature new works and musical guests including The Old Ones, of Billings, and Arkheron Thodol of Bozeman — both bands that Paulsen has provided artwork for. Dyk will be there to share her recent poetry.
Original works by Jane Waggoner Deschner are also on display and for sale at Kirks' Grocery, including her incredible amassing of doilies. The exhibit, titled "Found," incorporates Deschner's love of found objects, from lucky pennies to discarded photographs.
Pop-ups galore
This the season for "pop-ups," from the Christmas Stroll's several markets to the event space at 2905 Montana Ave., which will be transformed into an art gallery featuring the works of Russian artists Mark and Marina Dotson, on display through Dec. 13.
Before ArtWalk and the Christmas Stroll get into full swing, down the street at the First Interstate Bank Operations Center, 1800 Sixth Ave. N., another holiday pop-up market will take place from 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The event is now in its 10th year. Rosalined Winchell, an employee who coordinates the sale, said vendors return each year, and she had to cap participation at 25 booths because she was running out of space.
Soap and bath products, art, handmade crafts, baked goods and cookies, stained glass, crochet and wool items, ornaments and holiday decor, jewelry, and more will be for sale.
"People come to do their holiday shopping, and our employees really like it," Winchell said. Proceeds from the event will be used to prepare food boxes for Explorer's Academy (formerly Head Start) and distributed to families during the Christmas break.
Over at MSU Billings, the Native American Achievement Center will host the 2019 Native Arts and Holiday Bazaar on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, featuring Native American made artwork, jewelry, clothing, accessories, and more, according to MSUB.
The Native American Achievement Center is located west of the MSU Billings campus at 2630 Normal Ave.
A 25-year-old tradition, Holiday ArtWalk takes place Friday, Dec. 6 from 5 - 9 p.m. More than 30 downtown businesses and art galleries are par…