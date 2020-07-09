Homesteader Days near Huntley is a go

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 56th Annual Homesteader Days, held just outside Huntley, will proceed under guidelines set by event organizers and RiverStone Health.

As Montana continues reporting record-setting daily cases of COVID-19, with Yellowstone County reporting 190 active cases as of Wednesday, social distancing will be enforced and extra sanitation measures taken to ensure the safety of vendors, performers and those attending.

“We had to have a lot of tough conversations in refocusing this event, but we’ve had a lot of great outcomes from them,” said the event coordinator Bethany Hein.

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States has prompted the cancellation and postponement of fairs, concerts and rodeos all around Montana. The cancellations have been an economic and social blow to the towns and cities that host the events.

The threat of COVID-19 is not something event planners said they take lightly. Country music singer Joe Diffie, originally slated to perform at Homesteader Days, died in March due to complications from the virus.