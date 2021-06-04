'Imaginary America': Gordon McConnell's new works challenge the image of heroes and villains

With one eye on the past and an immediate sense of the present, such works McConnell describes as being crafted in response to the seclusion and isolation of the pandemic. For McConnell, the pandemic provided a point of reflection and an opportunity to review his works and find new conversations in an old medium.

As the pandemic carved out more time for study and reflection, McConnell dove into provocative literature, such as Emmanuel Carreré’s “The Kingdom,” which fictionalized accounts of men who wrote the Gospels, and Lew Wallace’s iconic "Ben-Hur," which Wallace wrote in part while serving as Territorial Governor of New Mexico. During that time, he met with Billy the Kid and intervened in the Lincoln County War.

“I ploughed through that antiquated novel last summer and started adapting some scenes from the book as they were depicted in comic book versions of Ben-Hur I have owned since the 1950s,” said McConnell.