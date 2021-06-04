'Imaginary America': Gordon McConnell's new works challenge the image of heroes and villains

Billings-based artist Gordon McConnell grew up in a time when John Wayne’s rough and tumble attitude was idolized and mirrored by many, including his own father, who wanted his son to grow up and be something like Wayne.
Glued to the TV, McConnell recalls his family watching westerns, from the violent and gritty to the absurd and comedic. This genre of film and television shows exploded following WWII, with Hollywood churning out more westerns than any other genre. The violence of war was ritualized as lawmen, gunslingers, cowboys and Indians battled it out, imbuing ideals of good and bad onto many children growing up in the TV-centric households of the ‘50s and ‘60s.
Westerns provided vivid fodder for McConnell to develop as an artist, though he did not turn to the subject until the 1980s. At that time, he began working from photographs he took of movies as they were broadcast on television. When the VCR came around, his ability to stop frames sharpened his technique and his own obsession with the western genre.
McConnell’s deep consideration for western ideals and the central theme of heroes and villains plays out in “Imaginary America: New Paintings by Gordon McConnell,” on display until July 16 at Kirks’ Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., in downtown Billings. The show features new works crafted during the pandemic and informed by western films made in the United States and Europe and their portrayals of the American West.
Though 2020 was an isolating and difficult year, McConnell had reason to celebrate, as he not only dove into a new chapter of work; he was one of a handful of Montanans to receive the Governor’s Arts Award. McConnell was honored for his statewide contributions to the arts, including his role as a museum curator, helping shape the Yellowstone Art Museum from a former county jail into one of Montana’s largest cultural institutions and home for contemporary arts.
“No one has done more for art in Montana — as an artist, curator, and all-around spark plug — than Gordon McConnell,” wrote Pulitzer Prize-winning author Mark Stevens in his nomination of McConnell for the award, which recognizes Montanans for artistic excellence, dedication to Montana and ongoing contributions to the cultural community.
McConnell’s new works feature a cast of characters he became intimately familiar with during the pandemic. His paintings are informed by romanticized heroes such as Judah Ben-Hur and Sam Peckinpah’s brutally realistic anti-heroes in “The Wild Bunch.” The pieces — in upwards of 2.5 feet across — have been assembled with collaged advertisements from Artforum magazine, which McConnell then paints upon.
“I like painting on this surface in part because the critics of Artforum have been fond of asking if painting is dead, or questioning its purpose and future,” said McConnell.
With one eye on the past and an immediate sense of the present, such works McConnell describes as being crafted in response to the seclusion and isolation of the pandemic. For McConnell, the pandemic provided a point of reflection and an opportunity to review his works and find new conversations in an old medium.
As the pandemic carved out more time for study and reflection, McConnell dove into provocative literature, such as Emmanuel Carreré’s “The Kingdom,” which fictionalized accounts of men who wrote the Gospels, and Lew Wallace’s iconic "Ben-Hur," which Wallace wrote in part while serving as Territorial Governor of New Mexico. During that time, he met with Billy the Kid and intervened in the Lincoln County War.
“I ploughed through that antiquated novel last summer and started adapting some scenes from the book as they were depicted in comic book versions of Ben-Hur I have owned since the 1950s,” said McConnell.
McConnell first encountered "Ben-Hur" in the 1959 epic film made at Cinecitta Studios in Rome. "A few years later, an assistant director on the chariot race scene, Sergio Leone, directed 'A Fistful of Dollars,' the first Italian western,” said McConnell. Those were often called “Spaghetti” westerns — and “A Fistful of Dollars” was the first to gain widespread attention. "The earnest hero Ben-Hur, who took on the Roman Empire with righteous courage, was succeeded by 'The Man With No Name,' a wise-cracking, cynically efficient killer,” McConnell continued. The establishment 1950s context of McConnell's childhood years were likewise followed by the counterculture currents of the 1960s, his teen years.
McConnell ties all this material together under the title “Imaginary America.”
“Our empire is inspired by Rome and Christ,” explains McConnell. “An Italian navigator, Amerigo Vespucci, gave his name to the continents of the Western Hemisphere; Italian filmmakers reimagined an American frontier and gave us a new Western. These analogies keep me engaged with my themes.”
McConnell's works are for sale and will be available for purchase in person and at www.kirksgrocery.com.
McConnell will also introduce the film, “Once Upon a Time in the West” on June 9 following a cleverly themed spaghetti western dinner at the Babcock Theater, starting at 6 p.m. The event is a fundraiser for Art House Cinema. McConnell will also discuss his works during a live stream event at 7 p.m. on June 16, featured on Kirks’ Facebook, Youtube and Twitch pages.
Kirks’ is an all-ages art gallery and performance space dedicated to showing contemporary art by local, regional, national, and international artists that fall outside the typical western art genre associated with Montana galleries. Kirks’ is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1–9 p.m. or by appointment. For more info, call (406) 969-1398 or visit www.kirksgrocery.com.