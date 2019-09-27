Friday, Oct. 18 at Yellowstone Valley Brewing, 2123 First Ave. N. The general admission all ages show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $7 in advance or day-of.
For Jason Eady—who names Merle Haggard, Guy Clark, and Willie Nelson among his main inspirations—instilling each song on his newest album with graceful honesty proved to be his greatest achievement and thrill in creating the new album.
“When you first get started making music, your ideas are grandiose and more about the big picture," said the Fort Worth, Texas-based artist. "But the longer I’ve done this, the more I’ve realized that the real joy comes from the process rather than the end goal. Now it’s about getting better and finding more of myself with every album."
On his last two albums, Jason Eady earned major acclaim for his ahead-of-the- curve take on classic country, a bold departure from his earlier excursions into blues-infused Americana. Now with his sixth album, the Mississippi-bred singer/guitarist merges his distinct sensibilities into a stripped-down, roots- oriented sound that starkly showcases the gritty elegance of his songwriting.
For 2018's "I Travel On," Eady teamed up with producer Kevin Welch. Now longtime collaborators, the two worked closely in crafting the album’s acoustic-driven yet lushly textured aesthetic.
“At the beginning I told everyone I wanted to make a record where, if the power went out, we could still sit down and play all the songs the exact same way,” said Eady, who points out that steel guitar is the only electric instrument featured on the album.
Despite its subtle approach, the album radiates a warm vitality that’s got much to do with Eady’s gift for nuanced yet unaffected slice-of-life storytelling. Throughout the album, his soulfully rugged voice blends in beautiful harmonies with his wife, singer/songwriter Courtney Patton.
In each track, Eady reveals a sharp sense of songcraft he’s honed since childhood. At age 14—the same year he started writing his own material—Eady began performing in local bars and showing his natural grasp of everything from soul and R&B to blues and country. After some time in the Air Force, he moved to Fort Worth and started playing open mic nights, where he quickly built up a devoted following. By 2005, Eady had made his debut with the independently released "From Underneath The Old."