Jeff Dunham and his cast return to MetraPark in March

Jeff Dunham and his cast return to Billings Wednesday, March 23 for “Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?” at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at metrapark.com.
For more than thirteen years, Jeff Dunham and his delightfully irreverent cohorts, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, have filled arenas across the U.S. and the world with their multiple blockbuster tours. And now, after taking the year off that nobody wanted, the comedian/ventriloquist and the little guys in his suitcase are restarting their much-claimed international tour, “Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?.”
In addition to his usual cast of irreverent accomplices, "Seriously!?" includes the newest member of the troupe, "Url", the grandson of Walter who lives online in his parent's basement and knows not much more than what's on his smart phone.
Dunham has built an entertainment empire over years of non-stop touring and performance innovation. With over 11 million followers on Facebook and over 3 million YouTube subscribers, amassing well over a billion and a half views, the comedian/ventriloquist has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world. His accomplishments have led to record-breaking viewership with his standup specials on NBC, Netflix and Comedy Central. His astonishing arena-packing power has put him on par with major music acts such as Luke Bryan and Metallica.
A Texas native, after graduating from Baylor University, Dunham moved to Los Angeles and soon became a sensation on the national comedy club circuit. He later conquered the comedy world by becoming a multi-platinum selling DVD artist and achieving record-breaking ratings on both cable and network TV. His 2015 stand-up special, “Unhinged in Hollywood,” debuted on NBC Primetime and ranked as the time period’s top non-sports program on the Big 4 in every key measure. The special was re-broadcast on Comedy Central and was the top rated special of the year for the entire network. Dunham’s previous stand-up specials, “Arguing with Myself,” “Spark of Insanity,” “A Very Special Christmas,” “Controlled Chaos,” “Minding the Monsters,” and “All Over the Map,” have garnered record-breaking numbers by either claiming “most watched” or “highest rated” on Comedy Central.
Dunham has made many cameo appearances across television and film, from the Emmy Award-winning comedy series “30 Rock,” “Angie Tribeca,” and “Dinner for Schmucks,” starring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd.
His autobiography, “All By My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed and Me,” was on the New York Times’ Best Seller list three weeks in a row. Dunham has also been awarded “Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour” for three years based on box office sales.