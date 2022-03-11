‘Jiggin' in Vegas’ Billings Caledonians using St. Paddy's day as tune-up for Las Vegas performance in April

There is nothing quite like the blast of a bagpipe, a familiar sound at St. Paddy’s Day celebrations. But, the bagpipe isn’t Irish at all. It’s not even originally Scottish.

The bagpipe, which has been around for centuries, has its origins with either the Egyptians or even further back to the Babylonians, according to local bagpiper Donell Small.

But it was the Scots who first fully embraced the bagpipes as a national symbol, and sound. It was a coal miner from Scotland — Bill Flockhart — who lived in Red Lodge and brought the pipes to Billings, with help from Peter Matheson, a piper who had served in World War 1 and immigrated to Eastern Montana where he worked as a rancher.

Both Flockhart and Matheson were instrumental in getting a pipe band started, and in 1963 the Caledonian Pipes & Drums of Billings was born.

On Saturday, March 10, and again on St. Patrick’s Day March 17, the Caledonians will shine up their ghillie shoes and iron their kilts to march the streets and Billings and Laurel, from one pub to the next, showcasing the dirges and jigs they practice all year-round.

Maureen Wallace, one of three female bagpipers in the Billings group, said it’s her favorite time of year.

“It’s like Christmas,” Wallace said.

Small was originally drawn to the sound of the bagpipe because of its unique haunting sound.

“You either love it or hate it,” Small said.

Learning to play the bagpipes takes practice and commitment.

“A lot of people say it’s the most difficult instrument to learn,” Small said. “I’ve seen people who are accomplished musicians come in and get frustrated because it is so challenging. You don’t even pick up the bagpipes until you spend six months on the practice chanter.”

Colorful former Billings Mayor Willard Fraser himself was a chanter in the late 1960s, and the bagpipers played at his funeral in 1972, the same year they performed at Flockhart’s funeral.

The group practices all year, meeting Wednesday nights in the West High School band room. Newcomers are always welcome and lessons are free.

The bagpipers and drummers are raising money and polishing their performance in order to compete in the Highland Games in Las Vegas April 9 and 10. Next stop for them is to compete in Scotland.

“This is huge for us,” said Allan Anderson, band manager. “One reason to go is to learn how to be a better pipe band. We don’t want to embarrass ourselves; we are representing Montana and we want to do our best.”

Anderson joined the band as a drummer 17 years ago, an essential part of the rhythm section. The Billings Caledonians, which has 30 members, opened for several touring bands at their Billings stops, including the Irish Rovers, Gaelic Storm, and Rod Stewart. They also perform at area Fourth of July parades and at Robert Burns’ nights in Miles City and Cody, Wyo. The Miles City Burns night is especially popular, drawing as many as 800 people who gather to recite poetry and eat haggis, which is made of sheep heart and liver mixed with spices and traditionally cooked in an animal stomach.

Not surprisingly, Small said sometimes these celebrations get wild.

“A couple of years ago, a woman came up and asked us to play the 'Highland Fling' during the Pub Crawl. She ended up dancing on the bar at Doc Harper's.”

To play for four or five hours as they march through several pubs makes for a fun and grueling night.

“You lose your lips after a while,” Small said.

The Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums will be part of the Billings St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celtic Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 10. The parade starts at 11 a.m., followed by the Celtic Fair and beer garden on North Broadway.

The Caledonians will spend the afternoon and evening pub crawling through Billings and Laurel. The schedule is: 1 p.m. at Just 1 More Bar and Casino; 3 p.m. Canyon Creek Brewing; 4:30 p.m. High Plains Brewing in Laurel; 6 p.m. Diamond X Brewing Company in Billings; 7:30 p.m. 406 Kitchen and Tap Room; and 8:30 p.m. Montana Brewing Company/Hooligans in downtown Billings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0