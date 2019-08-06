{{featured_button_text}}
Julia Louis-Dreyfest

Crowds watch a performance during the 2018 Julia Louis-Dreyfest. 

 Courtesy Liv Onawhim

Julia Louis-Dreyfest 2019 (Dreyfest VII) takes place at six venues across downtown Billings. Events on Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10 include live music, poetry, and comedy performances and visual art. Wristbands for the festival can be purchased at any venue for $20, or those wishing to attend an individual venues can pay $5 at the door. 

FRIDAY

2905, 2905 Montana Ave.

6 - 11 p.m.

Featuring light show by Ace Slowman and visual art by Lindsey Carrell (Billings), Zach Hinkle (Billings), Sara Wright (Billings), Aly Herbert (Missoula), Joshua Bacha (Missoula), Icaruvs (Billings), UFO Queen (Missoula), Sinister Sister Sara (Tillamook, OR), Rogue Witch Apothecary (Tillamook, OR), Kreepture (South Africa), Horizon Red (India), Giancarlo Diniz (Brazil), Mary Kate Teske/Sludge Kitty (Billings)

6 p.m. - Mandie Castro (Billings)

6:45 p.m. - Nick Miles (Billings)

7:30 p.m. - Ratbath (Billings)

8:15 p.m. - Laura Hickli (Calgary, AB)

9 p.m. - Tomb Toad (Missoula)

CRAFT LOCAL, 2413 Montana Ave.

6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. 

Dreyfest Poetry Jam

Dreyfest Poetry Jam

Billings poet Michael Birdinground performs his work during the 2018 Dreyfest Poetry Jam at Craft Local. The event takes place again this year on Friday, Aug. 9, featuring more than a dozen local poets and musicians. 

6:20 p.m. - AJ Williams

6:30 p.m. - Anna Paige and Shane De Leon

6:40 p.m. - Molly Ouellette

6:50 p.m. - Matthew O'Brien thievesbreakin

7:00 p.m. - Nichole Morton + Wanda Morales + Ben Bishop

7:40 p.m. - Adrian Jawort

7:50 p.m. - Brady Berthelson

8 p.m. - Pete and Carolyn Tolton

8:10 p.m. - Dave Caserio

8:20 p.m. - Michael Birdinground + Isaiah Demontiney

8:30 p.m. - Mackenzie Cole + Joel Fulkerson (guitar) + Alyssa Kennamer (dance)

Dreyfest Poetry Jam

Guitarist Joel Fulkerson and poet Mackenzie Cole perform during the 2018 Dreyfest Poetry Jam at Craft Local. The event takes place again this year on Friday, Aug. 9, featuring more than a dozen local poets and musicians.

Music

8:50 p.m. - The Stand Ins (Billings)

9:30 p.m. - Bull Market (Billings)

10 p.m. - Western States (Missoula)

10:30 p.m. - The Lovedarts (Bozeman)

11 p.m. - Boy Feud (Missoula)

11:45 p.m. - Fuuls (Missoula)

YELLOWSTONE VALLEY BREWING, 2123 First Ave. N.

6 - 8:15 p.m.

6 p.m. - Monster Crux (Bozeman)

6:40 p.m. - Versace Llama (Billings)

7:15 p.m. - Chairea (Bozeman)

7:45 p.m. - Power Plant (Missoula)

4ZER07, 407 N. 24th St.

7:20 - 11:30 p.m.

Julia Louis-Dreyfest

Tomb Toad

Featuring light show by Ernav K. 

7:20 p.m. - Spiked Mind (Billings)

8 p.m. - Arrowleaf (Missoula)

8:40 p.m. -Norwell (Missoula)

9:30 p.m. - Daem (Billings)

10 p.m. - 36? (Calgary, AB)

10:30 p.m. - Hibernator (Butte)

11 p.m. - Old Ones (Billings)

THIRSTY STREET, 3008 First Ave. N.,

8 - 10 p.m. 

Jazz at Thirsty Street

Alex Nauman and Phillip Griffin in a previous jazz jam at Thirsty Street Brewing Co.

Jazz Jam featuring Bob Bowman, Matt Villinger, Alex Nauman, and Brad Edwards

KIRKS' GROCERY, 2920 Minnesota Ave.

9 - 11:30 p.m.

Jackson Blue at Kirks' Grocery

Jackson Blue performs at Kirks' Grocery in Billings in May. The Billings guitarist and poet is a frequent performer at the small venue on Minnesota Avenue, started in 2018 by musician Shane De Leon. 

Poetry Jam Afterparty hosted by Jackson Blue, Shane De Leon, and Anna Paige, featuring performances by Jackson McMurrey, Patrick Scott-Wilson, Rhiannon Schiller, Jasmine Moen, and more. This is an open mic format and all are welcome to share their work.

SATURDAY

NORTH PARK, 803 N. 26th St.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. 

Potluck and Kickball 

Julia Louis-Dreyfest

Hayden Duncan, Julius Ostby, and Liv Onawhim enjoy a community potluck in South Park Julia Louis-Dreyfest. 

THE ANNEX, 2601 Minnesota Ave.

4 - 9 p.m. 

Featuring visual art by Molly Fedje (Billings), Chamber of Goo (Billings), Jaxson Davis (Billings), Shelece Jorgensen (Billings), Natalie Meyers (Billings)

6 p.m. - Bubba Fett (Livingston)

6:40 p.m. - Zenitram Jr (Bozeman)

7:20 p.m. - Jackson Blue (Billings)

8 p.m. - Riley Newton (Missoula)

CRAFT LOCAL, 2413 Montana Ave.

5 -12 p.m.

Featuring light show by Ernav K. 

5 p.m. - In Rapture (Billings)

5:30 p.m. - When We Met (Portland)

6 p.m. - Panther Car (Bozeman)

6:30 p.m. - Tormi (Missoula)

7:00 p.m. - Cairns (Missoula)

7:40 p.m. - HAIRY LEGS COMPETITION

8 p.m. - Weep Wave (Seattle)

8:30 p.m. - Miss Massive Snowflake (Billings)

9 p.m. - Beige Radio (Seattle)

9:30 p.m. - Modern Sons (Bozeman)

10 p.m. - As The Crow Flies (Bozeman)

10:30 p.m. - Idaho Green (Brooklyn)

11 p.m. - The Budgets (Billings)

11:30 p.m. - Friends of Ceasar Romero (Rapid City)

THIRSTY STREET, 3008 First Ave. N.

7:40-10:10 p.m.

7:40 p.m. - New Old Future (Missoula)

8:20 p.m. - Leafblower (Bozeman)

9 p.m. - Purple Honey (Spearfish)

9:40 p.m. - Special Moves (Olympia)

4ZER07, 407 N. 24th St.

7:50 - 11:30 p.m. 

Featuring light show by Ace Slowman.

7: 50 p.m. - Deathwish (Billings)

8:20 p.m. - Wirerider (Bozeman)

9 p.m. - Penny Auction (Casper)

9:40 p.m. - Grey Joy (Billings)

10:20 p.m. - Stranded (Billings)

11 p.m. - King Ropes (Bozeman)

Julia Louis-Dreyfest

Jaxson Davis shows off artwork during the 2018 Julia Louis-Dreyfest. The arts, music, comedy, and poetry festival takes place at various locations throughout downtown Billings Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 6 featuring artists and performers from across Montana. 

KIRKS' GROCERY, 2920 Minnesota Ave.

10 - 12:30 p.m. 

10 p.m. - Scum Cucks (Billings)

10:40 p.m. - Rookie Card (Billings)

11:20 p.m. - Melted Nard Puke (Billings)

12 a.m. - Maraud (Billings)

ART HOUSE CINEMA AND PUB, 109 N. 30th St.

10:30 p.m. - 1:30

Comedy featuring Danielle Rovira (Bozeman), Garrison Choitz (Bozeman), Jennifer Jane (Bozeman), Mark Botterill (Bozeman), Kyle Kulseth (Bozeman), Thom Blake (Bozeman), Jenna Eliel (Bozeman), Tim Miller (Missoula), Lenny Peppers (Missoula), Zack Jarvis (Missoula), Paul Verity (Havre), Nicholas Rogers (Billings), Gary Busby (Billings), Ryley Bersano (Seattle)

