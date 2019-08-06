Julia Louis-Dreyfest 2019 (Dreyfest VII) takes place at six venues across downtown Billings. Events on Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10 include live music, poetry, and comedy performances and visual art. Wristbands for the festival can be purchased at any venue for $20, or those wishing to attend an individual venues can pay $5 at the door.
FRIDAY
2905, 2905 Montana Ave.
6 - 11 p.m.
Featuring light show by Ace Slowman and visual art by Lindsey Carrell (Billings), Zach Hinkle (Billings), Sara Wright (Billings), Aly Herbert (Missoula), Joshua Bacha (Missoula), Icaruvs (Billings), UFO Queen (Missoula), Sinister Sister Sara (Tillamook, OR), Rogue Witch Apothecary (Tillamook, OR), Kreepture (South Africa), Horizon Red (India), Giancarlo Diniz (Brazil), Mary Kate Teske/Sludge Kitty (Billings)
6 p.m. - Mandie Castro (Billings)
6:45 p.m. - Nick Miles (Billings)
7:30 p.m. - Ratbath (Billings)
8:15 p.m. - Laura Hickli (Calgary, AB)
9 p.m. - Tomb Toad (Missoula)
CRAFT LOCAL, 2413 Montana Ave.
6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Dreyfest Poetry Jam
6:20 p.m. - AJ Williams
6:30 p.m. - Anna Paige and Shane De Leon
6:40 p.m. - Molly Ouellette
6:50 p.m. - Matthew O'Brien thievesbreakin
7:00 p.m. - Nichole Morton + Wanda Morales + Ben Bishop
7:40 p.m. - Adrian Jawort
7:50 p.m. - Brady Berthelson
8 p.m. - Pete and Carolyn Tolton
8:10 p.m. - Dave Caserio
8:20 p.m. - Michael Birdinground + Isaiah Demontiney
8:30 p.m. - Mackenzie Cole + Joel Fulkerson (guitar) + Alyssa Kennamer (dance)
Music
8:50 p.m. - The Stand Ins (Billings)
9:30 p.m. - Bull Market (Billings)
10 p.m. - Western States (Missoula)
10:30 p.m. - The Lovedarts (Bozeman)
11 p.m. - Boy Feud (Missoula)
11:45 p.m. - Fuuls (Missoula)
YELLOWSTONE VALLEY BREWING, 2123 First Ave. N.
6 - 8:15 p.m.
6 p.m. - Monster Crux (Bozeman)
6:40 p.m. - Versace Llama (Billings)
7:15 p.m. - Chairea (Bozeman)
7:45 p.m. - Power Plant (Missoula)
4ZER07, 407 N. 24th St.
7:20 - 11:30 p.m.
Featuring light show by Ernav K.
7:20 p.m. - Spiked Mind (Billings)
8 p.m. - Arrowleaf (Missoula)
8:40 p.m. -Norwell (Missoula)
9:30 p.m. - Daem (Billings)
10 p.m. - 36? (Calgary, AB)
10:30 p.m. - Hibernator (Butte)
11 p.m. - Old Ones (Billings)
THIRSTY STREET, 3008 First Ave. N.,
8 - 10 p.m.
Jazz Jam featuring Bob Bowman, Matt Villinger, Alex Nauman, and Brad Edwards
KIRKS' GROCERY, 2920 Minnesota Ave.
9 - 11:30 p.m.
Poetry Jam Afterparty hosted by Jackson Blue, Shane De Leon, and Anna Paige, featuring performances by Jackson McMurrey, Patrick Scott-Wilson, Rhiannon Schiller, Jasmine Moen, and more. This is an open mic format and all are welcome to share their work.
SATURDAY
NORTH PARK, 803 N. 26th St.
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Potluck and Kickball
THE ANNEX, 2601 Minnesota Ave.
4 - 9 p.m.
Featuring visual art by Molly Fedje (Billings), Chamber of Goo (Billings), Jaxson Davis (Billings), Shelece Jorgensen (Billings), Natalie Meyers (Billings)
6 p.m. - Bubba Fett (Livingston)
6:40 p.m. - Zenitram Jr (Bozeman)
7:20 p.m. - Jackson Blue (Billings)
8 p.m. - Riley Newton (Missoula)
CRAFT LOCAL, 2413 Montana Ave.
5 -12 p.m.
Featuring light show by Ernav K.
5 p.m. - In Rapture (Billings)
5:30 p.m. - When We Met (Portland)
6 p.m. - Panther Car (Bozeman)
6:30 p.m. - Tormi (Missoula)
7:00 p.m. - Cairns (Missoula)
7:40 p.m. - HAIRY LEGS COMPETITION
8 p.m. - Weep Wave (Seattle)
8:30 p.m. - Miss Massive Snowflake (Billings)
9 p.m. - Beige Radio (Seattle)
9:30 p.m. - Modern Sons (Bozeman)
10 p.m. - As The Crow Flies (Bozeman)
10:30 p.m. - Idaho Green (Brooklyn)
11 p.m. - The Budgets (Billings)
11:30 p.m. - Friends of Ceasar Romero (Rapid City)
THIRSTY STREET, 3008 First Ave. N.
7:40-10:10 p.m.
7:40 p.m. - New Old Future (Missoula)
8:20 p.m. - Leafblower (Bozeman)
9 p.m. - Purple Honey (Spearfish)
9:40 p.m. - Special Moves (Olympia)
4ZER07, 407 N. 24th St.
7:50 - 11:30 p.m.
Featuring light show by Ace Slowman.
7: 50 p.m. - Deathwish (Billings)
8:20 p.m. - Wirerider (Bozeman)
9 p.m. - Penny Auction (Casper)
9:40 p.m. - Grey Joy (Billings)
10:20 p.m. - Stranded (Billings)
11 p.m. - King Ropes (Bozeman)
KIRKS' GROCERY, 2920 Minnesota Ave.
10 - 12:30 p.m.
10 p.m. - Scum Cucks (Billings)
10:40 p.m. - Rookie Card (Billings)
11:20 p.m. - Melted Nard Puke (Billings)
12 a.m. - Maraud (Billings)
ART HOUSE CINEMA AND PUB, 109 N. 30th St.
10:30 p.m. - 1:30
Comedy featuring Danielle Rovira (Bozeman), Garrison Choitz (Bozeman), Jennifer Jane (Bozeman), Mark Botterill (Bozeman), Kyle Kulseth (Bozeman), Thom Blake (Bozeman), Jenna Eliel (Bozeman), Tim Miller (Missoula), Lenny Peppers (Missoula), Zack Jarvis (Missoula), Paul Verity (Havre), Nicholas Rogers (Billings), Gary Busby (Billings), Ryley Bersano (Seattle)