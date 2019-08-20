Instrumentalist and recording artist Kenny G will make a holiday appearance in Billings, performing Dec. 8 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Touring on the Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour, the soprano saxophonist will bring tunes from his holiday album, "Miracles," released in 1994 and the "Holiday Collection" in the mid 2000s, as well as hits from his decades of performing and recording pop, R&B and contemporary jazz music.
Kenny Gorelick, who goes by Kenny G, became a staple on adult contemporary and smooth jazz radio in the 1990s. He started playing professionally in 1976 with Love Unlimited Orchestra, formed by Barry White. In 1982, he signed to Arista and released his debut album that year.
His fourth album, "Duotones," and the hit "Songbird" propelled him to stardom and he was guesting on recordings with Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Natalie Cole.
In total, Kenny G album sales top 30 million copies. He's dabbled in tropical tunes, Latin-inspired rhythms, bossa nova, and plenty of collaborations and duets along the way, including guest vocals with Robin Thicke and Babyface and a collection with Rahul Sharma, "Namaste."
Tickets, priced from $45 - $75, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., available at MetraPark.com, 1111Presents.com, the MetraPark Box Office, or by phone at 800-366-8538.