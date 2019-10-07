Kicking Karma presents the Monsters of Rock Tribute: Hair Metal Mixtape, Saturday, Dec. 7, Pub Station Ballroom, 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15, plus any applicable service fee.
In old-school throwback fashion, this show will be focused on giving a true mixtape experience by "spinning" through a full evening of ‘80s hair metal in the unique format of one song per featured band. Count on a great mix of all the hair metal and hard rock hits you know and love for the entire show. Thirty songs from 30 bands - one night only.