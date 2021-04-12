Koe Wetzel to headline ZooMontana outdoor show June 24

Koe Wetzel, Kolby Cooper, Pecos & The Rooftops are set to play ZooMontana on June 24, a show promoted by the Pub Station.
Over the last several summer, ZooMontana's big, shady lawn has turned into an increasingly popular live music venue.
Doors for the June 24 show open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 and go on sale Friday, April 16 at 9 a.m. Online presale is available Thursday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Pub Station’s Facebook fans and email subscribers.
This event serves as the rescheduled date for tickets purchased for the original date of June 27, 2020 at Pub Station Ballroom. All tickets purchased via authorized ticketing outlets (Etix, Pub Station), will be honored for this new date at ZooMontana. Requests for refunds purchased before April 2021 must be made at point of purchase before May 1, 2021.
Koe Wetzel is a Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer and kicks out hard rock hooks with a twang bred in rough and tumble dives, yet meant for stadium stages, states a Pub Station press release.
For as much as he unapologetically trailblazes between grunge, country, Americana, and damn near everything else under the sun, this maverick broke through the old-fashioned way — he busted his ass, the press release states.
Since 2015, he has quietly sold over 200,000 units independently, cranked out 100 million streams and views, and went from playing bars with chicken wire in front of the stage to hosting and headlining his own packed-to-the-gills Koe Wetzel’s Incredible Music Festival surrounded by fireworks and thousands of screaming fans.
Tickets are available at thepubstation.com, Pub Station Taproom (2502 First Avenue North), Zoo Montana (2100 South Shiloh Road, Billings, MT 59106) or by calling (919) 653- 0443.