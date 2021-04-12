Koe Wetzel to headline ZooMontana outdoor show June 24

Koe Wetzel, Kolby Cooper, Pecos & The Rooftops are set to play ZooMontana on June 24, a show promoted by the Pub Station.

Over the last several summer, ZooMontana's big, shady lawn has turned into an increasingly popular live music venue.

Doors for the June 24 show open at 5 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $40 and go on sale Friday, April 16 at 9 a.m. Online presale is available Thursday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Pub Station’s Facebook fans and email subscribers.

This event serves as the rescheduled date for tickets purchased for the original date of June 27, 2020 at Pub Station Ballroom. All tickets purchased via authorized ticketing outlets (Etix, Pub Station), will be honored for this new date at ZooMontana. Requests for refunds purchased before April 2021 must be made at point of purchase before May 1, 2021.

Koe Wetzel is a Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer and kicks out hard rock hooks with a twang bred in rough and tumble dives, yet meant for stadium stages, states a Pub Station press release.