Thirty-one large-format photographs of America’s National Parks by Clyde Butcher, including striking views of Yellowstone National Park and Glacier National Park, are on display at the Yellowstone Art Museum July 18 - Oct. 13.
"America the Beautiful: Clyde Butcher" runs through Oct. 13. Completed during the centennial anniversary of the National Park Service in 2016, this series of silver gelatin images celebrate and advocates for America’s most majestic places, from the northern forests to the Everglades.
Butcher used a large-format camera and traditional photographic printing processes to create these monumental images, which reflect the encompassing beauty and drama of the landscape, according to a press release.
A passionate conservationist and photographer, Butcher has dedicated five decades to exploring, recording, and sharing the beauty of America’s most treasured landscapes. He often spends his days in the Big Cypress National Preserve near his Florida studio.
Butcher also guides other photographers and nature lovers, sharing his knowledge of the orchids, rare ferns, native birds, and swamp creatures that make up the unique ecosystem of the Everglades.
Looking at these large-scale images created in such a way, it's easy to see why Butcher has been called “the next Ansel Adams” by Popular Photography magazine. Butcher is also recognized as a photographer who transcends political boundaries, challenging communities to protect natural places across the globe.
An opening reception for the exhibit takes place Thursday, July 18 from 6 – 8 p.m. Butcher will present a lecture July 19 at 10:30 a.m., to discuss the exhibition and his artistic process. The event is free for members and $15 general public.