Billings Public Library will host its free Harry Potter Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 23, from from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The public is invited to join the celebration which will feature wand-making, a costume contest, photos with a green screen, snacks, and face painting by Terri Porta, balloons by Billings Best Balloons, a scavenger hunt and more. ZooMontana will also give a special presentation about some of its “fantastic beasts.” Butterbeer and other delicious treats will be available in the Stompin Grounds Café, according to a news release from the library.
For more information, call the library at 657-8258.