Billings Public Library will host a teen program called "On Your Feet Poetry" with Montana Repertory Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The program will take place in the Billings Public Library TECH Lab at 4 p.m.
Teens can join actors from the Montana Repertory Theatre and learn how to create poetry on the fly. Teens will team up and create poetry in a fun and fast call-and-response fashion.
Established in 1967 and currently celebrating its 52nd season, Montana Repertory Theatre is the state’s only full-season professional equity theater, according to a press release from the library. The Rep also serves as the resident theater of the University of Montana.
The presentation is free and open to teens in Yellowstone County.
To register for the program, call 657-8290.