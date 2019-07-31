Wretches & Kings, Friday, Aug. 23, 8 p.m., Pub Station Taproom. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15, plus any applicable service fee.
The idea for Wretches and Kings began in late 2016 but due to the work and touring schedules of both bands involved in the project, it was always just an idea. Friends Ryan Hayes and Marcus Barkac would frequently meet at a local brewery to talk life, music, and everything in between. The idea to form a Linkin Park cover band focusing on their first two records came about. At the time, Linkin Park was still heavily active but had 6 (now 7) studio albums that a live show would cover. Hayes and Barkac discussed how many people connected with the early work of Linkin Park and how fun it would be to play those early two records.
When deciding the lineup, they liked the idea of having six members to best mirror what Linkin Park does. They invited Justin Olmstead (Righteous Vendetta) on guitar, Jake Goldberg (Alder Lights) on keys/programming, Kaleb Barkac (Alder Lights) on bass, and Bart Barkac (Strangeways, Kicking Karma) on drums. The name, Wretches And Kings, comes from track 10 of Linkin Park's fourth studio record, “A Thousand Suns.”