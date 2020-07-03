Live This Week: 7th Avenue Band, Hubba Hubba and more

Friday, July 3
Band of Drifters, Daniel Kosel, Madrona Road: 4-8 p.m. Clarks Fork River at Edelweiss Riverhouse, Clark, Wyoming.
Tracy Nitschke: 5-8 p.m. at Freefall Brewery, Rimrock Mall.
Parker Brown and the Bleeding Hearts: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $8.
Hubba Hubba: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local.
Steve Lebruska: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Levity Wine, Bar, Bistro and Casino.
7th Avenue Band, Laurel Street Dance: 8 p.m.-midnight at KC’s Palace Bar and Lanes, Laurel. Ages 21 and older. $10 at gate.
Saturday, July 4
Clam Belly: 5-8 p.m. at Freefall Brewery, Rimrock Mall.
Sunday, July 5
Clam Belly: 2-5 p.m. at Freefall Brewery, Rimrock Mall.
Thursday, July 9
Pattern Addicts #4: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Alex Nauman on guitar, Parker Brown on bass, Keller Paulson on drums! $5, cash only. Musicians receive all proceeds. Limited seating; first come, first served.
Billings Singer/Songwriters: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Levity Wine, Bar, Bistro and Casino. Hosted by Almeda Bradshaw.
