Live This Week: 7th Avenue Band, Hubba Hubba and more
Live This Week: 7th Avenue Band, Hubba Hubba and more

Friday, July 3

The 7th Avenue Band

The 7th Avenue Band, featuring (from left) Bill Carr Jr., Tim Harmon, Rebecca Marble, Doug Knoche, Kevin Kemp, Dawn Mayes and Bob Malcolm, will play the Laurel Street Dance on Friday. Taking place outside KC's Palace, the show for ages 21 and older will start at 8 p.m.

Band of Drifters, Daniel Kosel, Madrona Road: 4-8 p.m. Clarks Fork River at Edelweiss Riverhouse, Clark, Wyoming.

Tracy Nitschke: 5-8 p.m. at Freefall Brewery, Rimrock Mall.

Parker Brown and the Bleeding Hearts: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $8.

Hubba Hubba: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local.

Steve Lebruska: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Levity Wine, Bar, Bistro and Casino.

7th Avenue Band, Laurel Street Dance: 8 p.m.-midnight at KC’s Palace Bar and Lanes, Laurel. Ages 21 and older. $10 at gate.

Saturday, July 4

Clam Belly: 5-8 p.m. at Freefall Brewery, Rimrock Mall.

Sunday, July 5

Clam Belly: 2-5 p.m. at Freefall Brewery, Rimrock Mall.

Thursday, July 9

Pattern Addicts

Alex Nauman, left, and Parker Brown play with their band Pattern Addicts. The group will return to Thirsty Street at the Garage Thursday, July 9, for a performance from 6-8 p.m.

Pattern Addicts #4: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. With Alex Nauman on guitar, Parker Brown on bass, Keller Paulson on drums! $5, cash only. Musicians receive all proceeds. Limited seating; first come, first served.

Billings Singer/Songwriters: 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Levity Wine, Bar, Bistro and Casino. Hosted by Almeda Bradshaw.

Video: Erika Wilson of Windy Mill Press makes a print

