You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live This Week: 7th Avenue Band, poetry jam and more
live this week

Live This Week: 7th Avenue Band, poetry jam and more

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Aug. 14

The 7th Avenue Band

The 7th Avenue Band featuring (clockwise from top left) Bill Carr Jr., Kevin Kemp, Tim Harmon, Rebecca Marble and Doug Knoche, will play two nights of rock and country covers at Squire Lounge on Friday and Saturday.

Wes Urbaniak and The Mountain Folk with Jessica Eve: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. CD release show. $10.

Justin Brewer: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

South Beach All Stars: 7-9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Featuring Ty Herman, Shan De Leon, Brenden Fritzler and more. Sidewalk performance.

The Richard Thistle Band with Troy: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Burnin' Daylight

Burnin’ Daylight featuring (from left) Ariana Skarsten, Christina Temple and David Piland, will play Yellowstone Cellars & Winery from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday. The trio’s style is a mix of singer/songwriter, classic rock and a little country.

Burnin' Daylight with Ariana: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Rent Money: 7 p.m. at Craft Local. With Justin Bickham (guitar, vocals), Shay Wolff (vocals), Jeremy Wolff (drums), Jim Sommerfeldt (bass).

Adam Rutt & The Electric Outlaws: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Public Hanging with Black Bear: 7-9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Sidewalk storytelling performance.

Open mic comedy with Nick Rogers: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

Thursday, Aug. 20

Poetry jam: 7-8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Sidewalk performance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Erika Wilson of Windy Mill Press makes a print

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News