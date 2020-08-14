Live This Week: 7th Avenue Band, poetry jam and more

Friday, Aug. 14
Wes Urbaniak and The Mountain Folk with Jessica Eve: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. CD release show. $10.
Justin Brewer: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
South Beach All Stars: 7-9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Featuring Ty Herman, Shan De Leon, Brenden Fritzler and more. Sidewalk performance.
The Richard Thistle Band with Troy: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Burnin' Daylight with Ariana: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Rent Money: 7 p.m. at Craft Local. With Justin Bickham (guitar, vocals), Shay Wolff (vocals), Jeremy Wolff (drums), Jim Sommerfeldt (bass).
Adam Rutt & The Electric Outlaws: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Public Hanging with Black Bear: 7-9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Sidewalk storytelling performance.
Open mic comedy with Nick Rogers: 8-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Poetry jam: 7-8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Sidewalk performance.
