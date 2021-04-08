Related to this story
Most Popular
There's plenty of great stuff to check out this week. Here are a few of our top picks for arts and entertainment in the area.
Billings performing arts and event producers have come together and will present outdoor events in summer 2021. As the COVID-19 pandemic begin…
There's plenty of great stuff to check out this week. Here are a few of our top picks for arts and entertainment in the area.
Looking for live music? Check out the listing of area bars, pubs and other venues hosting musical acts, bands, and performances this week.
“It’s not just music, it’s culture, its psychology, its sociology, it’s business, its history, its poetry, its literature, there are so many facets to go into,” Susan Balter-Reitz said.
The new songs are "deeper, stronger, more sophisticated, more puzzling, more artful, more unsettling, and much more satisfying."
Live music returns to MetraPark in Billings with legendary soft-rockers Foreigner playing Wednesday, June 30.