Live This Week: Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21
Scott Jeppesen: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Alex Nauman Organ Trio: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $10.
Jessica Eve: 6-8 p.m. at By All Means Brew Lab.
Dylan Weibe: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
100 Proof: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
John Adams: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Jazz jam: 7 p.m. at Levity Wine, Bar, Bistro and Casino.
The ParNiculary ReNiculous Variety Show: 7-9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Sidewalk performance.
