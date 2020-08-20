 Skip to main content
Live This Week: Aug. 21
Live This Week: Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 21

Scott Jeppesen: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Saturday, Aug. 22

John Adams

John Adams, a Billings singer/songwriter and fingerstyle guitartist, will perform at Craft Local at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Alex Nauman Organ Trio: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $10.

Jessica Eve: 6-8 p.m. at By All Means Brew Lab.

Dylan Weibe: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

100 Proof: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

John Adams: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Jazz jam: 7 p.m. at Levity Wine, Bar, Bistro and Casino. 

The ParNiculary ReNiculous Variety Show: 7-9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Sidewalk performance.

