Live This Week: Aug. 7
Live This Week: Aug. 7

Friday, Aug. 7

Counting Coup

Counting Coup will perform at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery 7-9 p.m. on Friday. The western/blues/folk/rock group features front man Troy Falcon (bass, guitar, vocals), Toby Falcon (guitar, vocals) and Brenden Fritzler (harmonica, drums).

Counting Coup: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Geoff George: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Jim & Tammy: 7-9:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge.

Larry Lagge: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Agnar: 7-9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Sidewalk performance, also livestreamed. Free.

El Wencho

John McLellan and Josh Keehr, of Bozeman, are the acoustic duo known as El Wencho. Performing on Saturday at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage, El Wencho plays energetic and eclectic sets. Saturday’s performance will start at 6 p.m.

El Wencho:  6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $10.

Geoff George: 6-8 p.m. at By All Means Brew Lab. 

Jessica Eve: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Hunter Jack Johnson: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Goldenrod: 7-8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Sidewalk performance.

Open Mic Night with Evan O'Kelly: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

