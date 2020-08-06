Live This Week: Aug. 7

Friday, Aug. 7
Counting Coup: 7 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Geoff George: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Jim & Tammy: 7-9:30 p.m. at the Moose Lodge.
Larry Lagge: 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Agnar: 7-9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Sidewalk performance, also livestreamed. Free.
El Wencho: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. $10.
Geoff George: 6-8 p.m. at By All Means Brew Lab.
Jessica Eve: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Hunter Jack Johnson: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Goldenrod: 7-8 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Sidewalk performance.
Open Mic Night with Evan O'Kelly: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
