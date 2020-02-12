Live This Week: Belly dance, Hubba Hubba, storytelling at Kirks' and more

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Burnin' Daylite: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Dance Night with DJ Benefit: 7 p.m. at Craft Local. $10, includes taco bar and Jen Marble's birthday bash.

International Guitar Night: 7 p.m. at Petro Theatre, MSUB. Featuring Mike Dawes, Cenk Erdoğan, Olli Soikkeli, Jim Kimo West. $35 adults, $20 students.

Jam session: 7-10 p.m. at Heights VFW.

My Furry Valentine fundraiser: 7-10 p.m. at Pub Station. Music by Not Your Boyfriend’s Band 7:30 p.m. Photo booth by Miranda Murdock Photography, food and drinks available, silent auction, 50/50 raffle. All ages. $20. Benefits Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

3/5 of Bucky Beaver: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale's “A Celebration of Mozart, an In-Memoriam Concert”: 7:30 p.m. (Concert Cues 6:45 p.m.) at Lincoln Center. To have a loved one recognized during concert, make small donation in their name by contacting BSOC. Tickets: $10-$52.