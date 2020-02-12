Live This Week: Belly dance, Hubba Hubba, storytelling at Kirks' and more

Friday, Feb. 14
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Crow Country: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
Elk River Band, Valentine dinner dance: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge.
"Shooting from the Hip: Moulin Rouge" belly dance 7-9 p.m. Hubba Hubba 9-11 p.m. at Craft Local.
Melted Nard Puke, God Complex 7 p.m. Chamber of Goo Movie Night 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Steve Lebruska & the Buster Sparks Band: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge. Public welcome.
YOLA Walk Through Fire World Tour with Amythyst Kiah: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $20.
7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.
The Wicked Twisted: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Burnin' Daylite: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Dance Night with DJ Benefit: 7 p.m. at Craft Local. $10, includes taco bar and Jen Marble's birthday bash.
International Guitar Night: 7 p.m. at Petro Theatre, MSUB. Featuring Mike Dawes, Cenk Erdoğan, Olli Soikkeli, Jim Kimo West. $35 adults, $20 students.
Jam session: 7-10 p.m. at Heights VFW.
My Furry Valentine fundraiser: 7-10 p.m. at Pub Station. Music by Not Your Boyfriend’s Band 7:30 p.m. Photo booth by Miranda Murdock Photography, food and drinks available, silent auction, 50/50 raffle. All ages. $20. Benefits Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
3/5 of Bucky Beaver: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale's “A Celebration of Mozart, an In-Memoriam Concert”: 7:30 p.m. (Concert Cues 6:45 p.m.) at Lincoln Center. To have a loved one recognized during concert, make small donation in their name by contacting BSOC. Tickets: $10-$52.
Live jazz: 8-10 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co.
7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.
The Wicked Twisted: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Crow Country: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.
John Roberts Soul Thang: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.
Monday, Feb. 17
Hunny: Show 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $15 advance, $17 day of show.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Callie Benjamin & Ty Herman 7 p.m. Shane de Leon 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Slapstick Improv with Will Goodridge & Friends: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Greyhaven: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. $12 advance, $15 day of show.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Gary Farmer and the Troublemakers 6 p.m. Open mic comedy with Nick Rogers 8 p.m. at Craft Local.
The Cimarron Band, senior citizens dance: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge. With door prizes. All ages welcome. $5.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Suffering Black Bear (storytelling) 7 p.m. Ishidera (experimental music) 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Acoustic Thursday: 6 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Jazz with MSUB: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Poetry jam 7 p.m. Charlie Smillie 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Thriftworks: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $16.