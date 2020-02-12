Live This Week: Belly dance, Hubba Hubba, storytelling at Kirks' and more
live this week

Live This Week: Belly dance, Hubba Hubba, storytelling at Kirks' and more

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, Feb. 14

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Crow Country: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

Elk River Band, Valentine dinner dance: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge.

"Shooting from the Hip: Moulin Rouge" belly dance 7-9 p.m. Hubba Hubba 9-11 p.m. at Craft Local.

Tesseract Dance Collective

On Friday, Craft Local will be transformed into Paris as Tesseract Dance Collective and Emberdance host an evening of high kicks, cabaret flair and can-can dances starting at 7 p.m. The “Moulin Rouge” spectacular will feature music and belly dance inspired by the famous Red Mill dance establishment in Paris. The evening will also offer wines, ciders, brews, tavern fare and specialty treats. After the performance, local party band Hubba Hubba will play from 9-11 p.m. Admission is free.

Melted Nard Puke, God Complex 7 p.m. Chamber of Goo Movie Night 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Steve Lebruska & the Buster Sparks Band: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Lodge. Public welcome.

YOLA Walk Through Fire World Tour with Amythyst Kiah: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $20.

7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.

The Wicked Twisted: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Burnin' Daylite: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Dance Night with DJ Benefit: 7 p.m. at Craft Local. $10, includes taco bar and Jen Marble's birthday bash.

International Guitar Night: 7 p.m. at Petro Theatre, MSUB. Featuring Mike Dawes, Cenk Erdoğan, Olli Soikkeli, Jim Kimo West. $35 adults, $20 students.

Jam session: 7-10 p.m. at Heights VFW.

My Furry Valentine fundraiser: 7-10 p.m. at Pub Station. Music by Not Your Boyfriend’s Band 7:30 p.m. Photo booth by Miranda Murdock Photography, food and drinks available, silent auction, 50/50 raffle. All ages. $20. Benefits Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Not Your Boyfriend's Band

Not Your Boyfriend’s Band (from left: Brian Epley, Wendolina Chávez, Kenneth Clark and Pete Bolenbaugh) will provide live music during the fourth annual My Furry Valentine at the Pub Station on Saturday at 7 p.m. The benefit for Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will also feature a silent auction, free photo booth by Miranda Murdock Photography, food and drinks for purchase, and more.

3/5 of Bucky Beaver: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale's “A Celebration of Mozart, an In-Memoriam Concert”: 7:30 p.m. (Concert Cues 6:45 p.m.) at Lincoln Center. To have a loved one recognized during concert, make small donation in their name by contacting BSOC. Tickets: $10-$52.

Live jazz: 8-10 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co.

7th Avenue Band: 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at Squire Lounge.

The Wicked Twisted: 9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Crow Country: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.

John Roberts Soul Thang: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.

Monday, Feb. 17

Hunny: Show 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $15 advance, $17 day of show.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Callie Benjamin & Ty Herman 7 p.m. Shane de Leon 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Slapstick Improv with Will Goodridge & Friends: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Greyhaven: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. $12 advance, $15 day of show.

Greyhaven

Greyhaven — Brent Mills on vocals, Johnny Muench on bass, Nick Spencer on guitar and Ethan Spray on drums — will play the Pub Station Taproom on Tuesday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the all-ages show starts at 8.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Gary Farmer and the Troublemakers 6 p.m. Open mic comedy with Nick Rogers 8 p.m. at Craft Local.

The Cimarron Band, senior citizens dance: 7-10 p.m. at Moose Lodge. With door prizes. All ages welcome. $5.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Suffering Black Bear (storytelling) 7 p.m. Ishidera (experimental music) 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Acoustic Thursday: 6 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Jazz with MSUB: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Poetry jam 7 p.m. Charlie Smillie 9 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Thriftworks: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $16.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News