Live This Week: Betsy Olson, Rimrock Hot Club, Soul Asylum and more
Live This Week: Betsy Olson, Rimrock Hot Club, Soul Asylum and more

Friday, Feb. 28

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Geoff George, John Roberts Soul Thang: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Great Montana Winter Beer Fest: 6-10 p.m. at Pub Station. Music by DJ Hobbles. $35 advance, $40 day of event, includes unlimited beer and cider samplings.

The Pack Rats: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

Plug Nickel's

The band Plug Nickel's, from left, Monty Sealey, Ed Gunsch and Mike Morgan, will play at VFW Post 6774 in the Heights on Friday and Sunday.

Riley Hainey, Sleepy HED 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Dance party with King Mobile Fidelity follows. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Club.

Copper Kelly (Laura Dalbey, fiddle; Jon Toepp, guitar), Contradance Billings: 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Hall, MetraPark. Amy Letson calls. All dances taught, cued. All ages. $10.

Otherwise, Black Moods, Saul: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $15.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Betsy Olson: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co.

Betsy Olson

Betsy Olson, a musician from Billings now based in Seattle, will play a live show at Thirsty Street Brewing Co. from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday.

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Lindsey Jacobsen, Soul Funk Collective: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

100 Proof acoustic: 7-9 p.m. at Levity Bar & Bistro.

R.A.D.: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Spur of the Moment: 7 p.m. at Elks Club.

Sunday, March 1

The Cimarron Band, Big Sky Polka Club Dance: 1:30-5 p.m. Moose Lodge. Variety of music. All ages. Public welcome.

Plug Nickel's: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.

Rimrock Hot Club

The Rimrock Hot Club, from left, Trevor Krieger, Alex Nauman, Mark Bryan and David Banuelos, are pictured in 2018. Rimrock Hot Club will play an evening of jazz manouche at Walkers Grill from 7-10 p.m. on Sunday.

Rimrock Hot Club: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.

Monday, March 2

The Cimarron Band, Rotary Club fundraiser: 6-10 p.m. at Northern Hotel.

Rome & Duddy - Friends & Family Acoustic Tour: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $30.50 advance, $35.50 day of show.

Tuesday, March 3

Live jazz: 7-9:30 p.m. at Levity Bar & Bistro.

Live performance of Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out” album: 7 p.m at Art House Cinema & Pub. With Erik Olson, piano; Craig Olson, alto saxophone; Zach Paris, drums; Parker Brown, upright bass. $15.

Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.

Soul Asylum, Local H: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $29.50.

Soul Asylum

Soul Asylum with Local H will play the Pub Station Ballroom at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets for the all-ages show cost $29.50, plus any applicable service fee.

Wednesday, March 4

Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.

Thursday, March 5

Andy Wilson acoustic solo: 6-9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.

Abbey Road and Satisfaction "Beatles vs. Stones": 7:30 p.m. at Babcock Theatre. $25, $55.

Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show

Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown will take the stage of Babcock Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5. Abbey Road and Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show offers a musical "showdown" of hits by The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Tickets to the all-ages show cost $25-$55. Discounts for seniors, groups, active military and students are available.
