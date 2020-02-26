Live This Week: Betsy Olson, Rimrock Hot Club, Soul Asylum and more

Friday, Feb. 28
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Geoff George, John Roberts Soul Thang: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
Great Montana Winter Beer Fest: 6-10 p.m. at Pub Station. Music by DJ Hobbles. $35 advance, $40 day of event, includes unlimited beer and cider samplings.
The Pack Rats: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.
Riley Hainey, Sleepy HED 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Dance party with King Mobile Fidelity follows. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.
Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Club.
Copper Kelly (Laura Dalbey, fiddle; Jon Toepp, guitar), Contradance Billings: 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Hall, MetraPark. Amy Letson calls. All dances taught, cued. All ages. $10.
Otherwise, Black Moods, Saul: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $15.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Betsy Olson: 6-8 p.m. at Thirsty Street Brewing Co.
Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.
Lindsey Jacobsen, Soul Funk Collective: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.
100 Proof acoustic: 7-9 p.m. at Levity Bar & Bistro.
R.A.D.: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.
Spur of the Moment: 7 p.m. at Elks Club.
Sunday, March 1
The Cimarron Band, Big Sky Polka Club Dance: 1:30-5 p.m. Moose Lodge. Variety of music. All ages. Public welcome.
Plug Nickel's: 2-7 p.m. at Heights VFW.
Rimrock Hot Club: 7-10 p.m. at Walkers Grill.
Monday, March 2
The Cimarron Band, Rotary Club fundraiser: 6-10 p.m. at Northern Hotel.
Rome & Duddy - Friends & Family Acoustic Tour: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $30.50 advance, $35.50 day of show.
Tuesday, March 3
Live jazz: 7-9:30 p.m. at Levity Bar & Bistro.
Live performance of Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out” album: 7 p.m at Art House Cinema & Pub. With Erik Olson, piano; Craig Olson, alto saxophone; Zach Paris, drums; Parker Brown, upright bass. $15.
Slainte session: 7-9 p.m. at Craft Local. Open jam, traditional Irish music.
Soul Asylum, Local H: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $29.50.
Wednesday, March 4
Open Mic Night: 6-10 p.m. at Craft Local.
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery. For more information, text Doug at 406-208-0790.
Thursday, March 5
Andy Wilson acoustic solo: 6-9 p.m. at High Horse Saloon & Eatery.
Abbey Road and Satisfaction "Beatles vs. Stones": 7:30 p.m. at Babcock Theatre. $25, $55.