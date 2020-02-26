Live This Week: Betsy Olson, Rimrock Hot Club, Soul Asylum and more

Friday, Feb. 28

Russell Engesser, accordionist: 6-8 p.m. at Octoberfest.

Geoff George, John Roberts Soul Thang: 7 p.m. at Craft Local.

Great Montana Winter Beer Fest: 6-10 p.m. at Pub Station. Music by DJ Hobbles. $35 advance, $40 day of event, includes unlimited beer and cider samplings.

The Pack Rats: 7-9 p.m. at Yellowstone Cellars & Winery.

Plug Nickel's: 7 p.m.-midnight at Heights VFW.

Riley Hainey, Sleepy HED 7 p.m. at Kirks' Grocery. Dance party with King Mobile Fidelity follows. $10 reserved or $5-10 suggested donation at door.

Yellowstone Bluegrass Association jam: 7 p.m. at Elks Club.

Copper Kelly (Laura Dalbey, fiddle; Jon Toepp, guitar), Contradance Billings: 7:30 p.m. at Cedar Hall, MetraPark. Amy Letson calls. All dances taught, cued. All ages. $10.

Otherwise, Black Moods, Saul: 8 p.m. at Pub Station. All ages. $15.

Saturday, Feb. 29